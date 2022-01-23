Briton dies, another severely injured in Thailand after knife attack, police say

A 49-year-old Briton has been discovered lifeless at his house with knife wounds in western Thailand, and a Thai suspect positioned in custody, police acknowledged on Sunday.

Another British man, 55, suffered accidents and was in hospital, police in Kanchanaburi province stated, including that additional proof was being collected.

A Thai man was suspected of attacking the 2 with a rice sickle for consuming and enjoying music loudly, police revealed, in accordance their preliminary investigation.

Police and forensic examiners had been amassing proof and weapons on the scene, footage from broadcaster ThaiPBS confirmed.

A witness stated the suspect was believed to have a historical past of psychological well being points, in response to native media stories. Police insisted his historical past was nonetheless being investigated.

