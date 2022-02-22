Brittany Hockley reveals split from tennis player after a year of dating

Brittany Hockley has damaged down on her podcast as she revealed she just lately broke up together with her star tennis participant boyfriend, Jordan Thompson.

Brittany Hockley has damaged down as she revealed her latest cut up from her Australian tennis star boyfriend, Jordan Thompson.

The couple, who had been relationship for a 12 months, went their separate methods simply two weeks in the past.

Hockley, 34, who shot to fame on Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor in 2018, made the announcement on her well-liked Life Uncut podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow Bachelor star, Laura Byrne.

“Guys, I do want to give you an update,” Hockley started. “You see there’s been some speculation for a little while. I don’t know where to start …

She added: “Jordan and I, he came back for a short period over summer, he doesn’t live here, he lives overseas. He’s here for seven weeks max a year and he’s also a very private person. He came back for the summer and we spent a nice time together. It was hard because there was a lot of reports that we had broken up a long time ago.

“We had some big life decisions we were making which is why we were keeping to ourselves. I dropped him to the airport. We said goodbye and we said goodbye for good.

“I can’t explain how hard the last couple of weeks have been there were days I couldn’t get out of bed or stop crying. There is not a story here. Nothing bad happened, it was a beautiful and amicable break-up.

“We thought we were each other’s penguins, but we couldn’t physically be together and he’s at the prime of his career. My career is here. We decided to be really supportive of each other and go separate ways.”

Thompson, 27, is an expert tennis participant who reached a career-high rating of world quantity 43 in 2019, whereas Hockley was on one of the crucial notorious TV finales of all time when she was brutally dumped by Cummins on the finale of The Bachelor, which additionally noticed him dump fellow top-two contestant, Sophie Tieman.

Through her relationship with Thompson, Hockley grew to become unlikely good pals with Rebel Wilson, who’s reportedly dating Australian tennis player Matt Reid.

The pair had been pictured watching Reid throughout a match on the Sydney Tennis Centre final month.

Hockley added she was discovering the break-up significantly troublesome as a result of she wished she may “hate” him.

“It’s almost harder. You wish you could hate them, but when you love someone and purely was a distance thing and you want the best for one another, that makes it so much harder,” she stated. “Anyway I’m back on the market.”

The pair, who met on movie star relationship app Raya final 12 months, went public with their relationship in February 2021, with Hockley commonly posting pictures to Instagram from their tennis journeys all over the world.