Brittney Griner, Star W.N.B.A. Center, Is Detained in Russia

The Russian Federal Customs Service mentioned Saturday that its officers had detained an American basketball participant after discovering vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her baggage on the Sheremetyevo airport close to Moscow.

The Customs Service mentioned in an announcement that the participant had received two Olympic gold medals with the United States, but it surely didn’t launch the participant’s identify. The Russian information company TASS, citing a regulation enforcement supply, recognized the participant as Brittney Griner, a seven-time W.N.B.A. All-Star heart for the Phoenix Mercury. Griner, 31, received gold medals with the U.S. girls’s nationwide basketball workforce in 2021 and 2016.

The Customs Service released a video of a traveler on the airport who seemed to be Griner, carrying a masks and black sweatshirt, going by safety. The video confirmed a person eradicating a bundle from the traveler’s bag.

The screening on the airport occurred in February, based on the Customs Service, elevating the chance that Griner has been in custody for not less than a number of days.