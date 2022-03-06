Brittney Griner, Star W.N.B.A. Center, Is Detained in Russia
The Russian Federal Customs Service mentioned Saturday that its officers had detained an American basketball participant after discovering vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil in her baggage on the Sheremetyevo airport close to Moscow.
The Customs Service mentioned in an announcement that the participant had received two Olympic gold medals with the United States, but it surely didn’t launch the participant’s identify. The Russian information company TASS, citing a regulation enforcement supply, recognized the participant as Brittney Griner, a seven-time W.N.B.A. All-Star heart for the Phoenix Mercury. Griner, 31, received gold medals with the U.S. girls’s nationwide basketball workforce in 2021 and 2016.
The Customs Service released a video of a traveler on the airport who seemed to be Griner, carrying a masks and black sweatshirt, going by safety. The video confirmed a person eradicating a bundle from the traveler’s bag.
The screening on the airport occurred in February, based on the Customs Service, elevating the chance that Griner has been in custody for not less than a number of days.
According to the assertion, a felony case has been opened into the large-scale transportation of medication, which may carry a sentence of as much as 10 years behind bars in Russia. The basketball participant was taken into custody whereas the investigation was ongoing, the officers mentioned.
In an announcement, Griner’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, mentioned: “We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the W.N.B.A. and N.B.A.
“As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern.”
The W.N.B.A. mentioned in an announcement that Griner “has the W.N.B.A.’s full support and our main priority is her swift and safe return to the United States.”
The Phoenix Mercury, USA Basketball, which oversees the Olympics groups, and the W.N.B.A. players’ union additionally launched statements expressing help for Griner.
The detainment comes amid the escalating battle created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and excessive tensions between Russia and the United States. In current years, Russia has been detaining and sentencing American residents on what United States officers usually say are trumped-up expenses. The arrest of a high-profile American might be seen as Russia’s trying to create leverage for a possible prisoner trade with the American authorities or a discount in sanctions associated to the invasion.
Many W.N.B.A. gamers compete in Russia, the place salaries are extra profitable, through the American league’s low season. Griner has performed for the Russian workforce UMMC Ekaterinburg for a number of years.
Some American gamers started planning to depart Russia following the nation’s invasion of Ukraine, and a W.N.B.A. spokeswoman mentioned on Saturday that each one W.N.B.A. gamers moreover Griner have been out of Russia and Ukraine.
The State Department on Saturday suggested American residents to depart from Russia instantly, citing the invasion in Ukraine, the “potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials” and the Embassy’s restricted potential to help its residents within the nation.