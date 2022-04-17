BRO to construct world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass to connect Himachal to Ladakh
The Border Roads Organisation will assemble the world’s highest
tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 toes to attach Himachal Pradesh
to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary
stated right here on Saturday, Trend experiences citing TOI.
He acknowledged this whereas opening the strategically necessary
Himachal to Zanskar Road at Shinku La Pass from the place over half a
dozen automobiles crossed the Shinku La Pass from Zanskar facet in the direction of
Manali.
Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary instructed that the Border Roads
Organisation (BRO) will begin the development of the tunnel
connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July
this 12 months.
He stated the Centre has already made ‘Project Yojak’ of BRO to
execute this formidable mission.
This tunnel, to be accomplished by 2025, will change the economic system of
Zanskar Valley, the official added.
At current, one has to journey 101 kms from Manali to Darcha on
Leh street and thereafter, take a flip from Darcha in the direction of Shinku La
Pass and enter Zanskar valley.
The south portal of the tunnel will probably be at Shinku La and the
north portal at Lakhang, he added.
The D-G lauded the efforts of BRO personnel in resorting the
Shinku La-Padum street in addition to Manali-Leh street in document time.
On this event, BRO Project Deepak’s Chief Engineer P Okay Barua,
Project Yojak Chief Engineer Jitender Prasad, Commander 38 BRTF Col
Shabarish Wachhali, Rigzin Hayrappa, ex-zila parishad member
Lahaul, and other people from Darcha, Chikka, Jispa and Rarik thanked the
BRO D-G for the most recent improvement mission.