BRO to construct world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass to connect Himachal to Ladakh

The Border Roads Organisation will assemble the world’s highest

tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 toes to attach Himachal Pradesh

to Ladakh, BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary

stated right here on Saturday, Trend experiences citing TOI.

He acknowledged this whereas opening the strategically necessary

Himachal to Zanskar Road at Shinku La Pass from the place over half a

dozen automobiles crossed the Shinku La Pass from Zanskar facet in the direction of

Manali.

Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary instructed that the Border Roads

Organisation (BRO) will begin the development of the tunnel

connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July

this 12 months.

He stated the Centre has already made ‘Project Yojak’ of BRO to

execute this formidable mission.

This tunnel, to be accomplished by 2025, will change the economic system of

Zanskar Valley, the official added.

At current, one has to journey 101 kms from Manali to Darcha on

Leh street and thereafter, take a flip from Darcha in the direction of Shinku La

Pass and enter Zanskar valley.

The south portal of the tunnel will probably be at Shinku La and the

north portal at Lakhang, he added.

The D-G lauded the efforts of BRO personnel in resorting the

Shinku La-Padum street in addition to Manali-Leh street in document time.

On this event, BRO Project Deepak’s Chief Engineer P Okay Barua,

Project Yojak Chief Engineer Jitender Prasad, Commander 38 BRTF Col

Shabarish Wachhali, Rigzin Hayrappa, ex-zila parishad member

Lahaul, and other people from Darcha, Chikka, Jispa and Rarik thanked the

BRO D-G for the most recent improvement mission.