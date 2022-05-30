Broadcaster Caroline Jones remembered as a ‘lover of words’ and ‘genius’ at funeral

Broadcaster Caroline Jones all the time selected her phrases rigorously and ready them upfront, together with the order of service for her funeral. The solely factor she left clean on this system had been her very remaining phrases.

“I can see the hills of home,” was the very last thing she whispered the day she died, aged 84, after a fall at her Greenwich house.

Mourners together with ABC managing director David Anderson and former journalist Kerry O’Brien attended Caroline Jones’ funeral in North Sydney on Monday. Credit:Dean Sewell

She was maybe referring to the hills of Murrurundi, the place she grew up as an solely baby, earlier than leaving for the “big smoke” and a profession on the ABC the place she grew to become Australia’s first feminine reporter on present affairs program This Day Tonight in 1968.

After she died on May 20, all that was left for her pals Jennifer Gribble and Sister Clare Koch to do was add her final phrases to the order of service and take the pre-prepared booklet to the printers, defined Gribble within the eulogy. She’d additionally been chosen upfront to ship.