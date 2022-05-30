Broadcaster Caroline Jones remembered as a ‘lover of words’ and ‘genius’ at funeral
Broadcaster Caroline Jones all the time selected her phrases rigorously and ready them upfront, together with the order of service for her funeral. The solely factor she left clean on this system had been her very remaining phrases.
“I can see the hills of home,” was the very last thing she whispered the day she died, aged 84, after a fall at her Greenwich house.
She was maybe referring to the hills of Murrurundi, the place she grew up as an solely baby, earlier than leaving for the “big smoke” and a profession on the ABC the place she grew to become Australia’s first feminine reporter on present affairs program This Day Tonight in 1968.
After she died on May 20, all that was left for her pals Jennifer Gribble and Sister Clare Koch to do was add her final phrases to the order of service and take the pre-prepared booklet to the printers, defined Gribble within the eulogy. She’d additionally been chosen upfront to ship.
Loading
“Caroline liked to draw and to paint and was a lover of words,” Gribble stated. “And was always thorough in her preparation.”
Over 400 mourners – together with her “ABC family” of former colleagues Geraldine Doogue, Jenny Brockie, Kerry O’Brien, Quentin Dempster, Maxine McKew and Mike Carlton, ABC chair Ita Buttrose and managing director David Anderson – gathered on Monday to pay tribute in a Requiem Mass. Her “faith family” made up of fellow parishioners, younger girls she’d mentored and Afghan kids from the Sydney orphanage the place she volunteered and was recognized affectionately as “grandmother”, joined them at St Mary’s Church in North Sydney.
Appropriately, for the host of Radio National’s fashionable The Search for Meaning from 1987-94, it was the place the place her personal seek for which means started throughout Easter 1985, when she transformed to Catholicism after the suicide of her mom.