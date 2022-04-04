Broadway stars show solidarity with Ukraine in moving Times Square performance

NEW YORK — Joining collectively in concord on the purple steps of Times Square on Sunday, the Broadway neighborhood stood with Ukraine with a musical vigil.

Performers and lots of of spectators sang the anthem from the musical “Les Miserables,” belting “Do you hear the people the people sing.” They additionally sang a verse translated into Ukrainian.

Performers like Carolee Carmello stated the tune is a revolutionary name to beat adversity.

“I did the first national tour of ‘Les Mis,’ so I remember this moment in the show being very powerful. It speaks to a people who were oppressed and rise up and that’s exactly what Ukrainian people are doing,” Carmello stated.

As they sang, the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine have been splashed throughout digital billboards, within the crossroads of the world.

“Seeing the Ukrainian flags light up all of the screens, it was bringing tears,” stated singer Anya Kosachevich, who proudly held her nation’s flag.

“It has been difficult. It has been scary, stressful. I still have family and friends there, constantly refreshing news, checking on the family.”

It has been greater than a month now since Russia’s invasion. Some spectators, like Mariana Kopylyak, stated they misplaced family members within the bombings, and confirmed up Sunday to seek out energy.

“All of my family is in Ukraine, so my heart is broke. A lot of my friends have died. My heart is very, very pain,” Kopylyak stated.

Organizers, like performer and activist Shakina Nayfack, stated they may proceed to make use of the ability of tune to indicate solidarity with Ukraine.

“People are feeling a lot of hopelessness now and if there’s one thing Broadway knows how to do it’s to inspire hope,” stated Nayfack.

A gaggle of Broadway stars will reside stream a live performance on April 29. The proceeds will go to the International Rescue Committee, which is offering shelter, first support, meals and drugs in Ukraine.