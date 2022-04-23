Brockton Fairgrounds Owner Says Chances ‘Slim’ Historic Fair Will Return

BROCKTON (CBS) — One of the nation’s oldest festivals could also be gone for good.

Chris Carey, the organizer of the Brockton Fair, says there’s a good likelihood it is not going to come again.

READ MORE: Shuttle Buses To Replace MBTA Red Line Service Between Alewife And Park Street Station After Train Derailment

The Brockton Fair has been closed for the final two years due to the pandemic, and simply this week, they introduced it might be canceled once more this yr. The Fair had been a metropolis staple since 1874.

READ MORE: Chicopee Superintendent Lynn Clark Relieved Of Duties After Being Indicted By Grand Jury For Lying To FBI

Carey, who owns the Fairgrounds, says there’s solely a “slim” likelihood it might be again in 2023. And Carney says the heyday of the Brockton Fair has handed.

“I saw some decline at the end of it, and then COVID hit. And I thought it might be difficult to bring it back to what it was. I remember the 80s. They were great, and then the 90s were good too. After that, it took a little decline of attendance. People found other things to do. They went away. They had different interests.”

MORE NEWS: Leominster Police Officer Struck By Car While Handling Accident Scene, Sustains Severe Injuries

As for the property itself, he says he would work with the town of Brockton to discover a technique to redevelop it that advantages the neighborhood.