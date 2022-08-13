Broncos’ Cobbo scores three in Knights win

Brisbane are heading in direction of their first NRL finals collection in three years after overcoming Newcastle 28-10 at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos captain Adam Reynolds stamped his authority within the slippery situations to orchestrate 4 of his facet’s 5 tries – together with a Selwyn Cobbo hat-trick – for the dogged victory.

Despite returning to the winners’ circle, coach Kevin Walters will probably be sad with a disappointing second half on Saturday night time when the Knights stormed again into the competition after trailing 18-0 at halftime.

Up by eight with 10 minutes left, it took some Reynolds’ magic to ease the 25,742-strong dwelling crowd’s nerves by organising Cobbo’s final two tries in the precise nook.

The win nearly locks in a finals berth for Brisbane – their first since 2019 after two painful seasons within the cellar – as they now sit three wins clear and a major for-and-against benefit over ninth-placed Canberra.

It additionally ended a two-game rut following flat losses to Wests Tigers and the Sydney Roosters which had put their top-four hopes on ice.

But their type might want to enhance if they’re to make an affect in September.

“We’re obviously not happy with the second half but pleased with the victory after the last two weeks,” Reynolds advised Fox League.

“It was a step in the right direction.”

Drizzle in Brisbane made the ball like a cake of cleaning soap, with each side recurrently coughing up possession.

Without injured massive weapons David Klemmer and Kalyn Ponga, the Knights muscled up and truly had the higher of the territorial battle within the first half however they had been discovered wanting out huge the place the Broncos lower unfastened.

Newcastle breathed life into the competition when stand-in skipper Jayden Brailey, in his one hundredth recreation, cleverly put a barging Daniel Saifiti over halfway via the second half.

When Bradman Best swivelled over with 13 minutes left, the guests had the momentum however Reynolds stepped as much as mix with Kotoni Staggs for Cobbo to cross.

Three minutes later an inch good cross-kick gave the Maroons winger his third.

While Reynolds dominated, it was rising five-eighth Ezra Mam who had the house followers roaring loudest by beginning and ending a blazing 75m break simply earlier than halftime for the 18-point lead.

Brisbane prop Tom Flegler was positioned on report for an unintended excessive collision with Anthony Milford which pressured the Knights playmaker off briefly for a HIA.