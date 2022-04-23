Broncos’ Haas reflects on ban, behaviour

Payne Haas is adamant he should not have been suspended for his scuffle with teammate Albert Kelly however the common topic of NRL integrity investigations admits he might have lastly “learnt his lesson”.

The Brisbane prop missed final week’s loss to Penrith, returning on Friday evening to face a below-strength Canterbury in a comeback 34-14 victory that helped coach Kevin Walters keep away from the ignominy of a fifth-straight loss.

Haas and Kelly had been filmed whereas in a tangle, Haas taking a swipe at his teammate throughout an argument that began when the playmaker stomped on the front-rower’s new white footwear.

The incident, which took two weeks to floor on-line, was investigated by the NRL and the pair had been subsequently fined and suspended.

Crucially it was Haas’s third run-in with the integrity unit, the 22-year-old final yr accused of intimidating a feminine police officer and failing to cooperate with an NRL investigation in 2019.

“I did stuff up a bit, but I felt like it wasn’t worthy of getting suspended,” a thought-about Haas stated when requested after Friday’s win if that suspension had been a wake-up name.

“I felt like I didn’t do too much wrong.

“But we’re within the public eye; I can not be doing that type of stuff and I must deal with these type of conditions higher, so I’ve learnt my lesson there.”

The NSW star left the field against the Bulldogs after just seven minutes holding his shoulder, but returned and played out the contest after receiving a pain-killing injection.

He’s hopeful it’s only a minor strain and that he’ll be fit to play on Thursday against Cronulla, for whom centre Siosifa Talakai’s incredible first-half against Manly stole the limelight.

The bulldozing centre scored twice and set up three more tries, combining brute strength with footwork and even a deft kick for another assist.

It’s shot the former garbage man into State of Origin conversation, with another possible Blues centre Kotoni Staggs now faced with the task of trying to stop him.

“He’s an animal hey; I could not consider it, it was in all probability among the finest halves of footy I’ve seen from a participant,” Haas stated of Talakai.

“It’s loopy how good his footwork is for a giant man.

“He’s so hard to tackle, so low to the ground and so quick; you got low on him and he’ll try and bump you off somehow.

“I do know Tones (Staggs) goes to be up for it; I can not wait to observe that battle, they’re each loopy centres in good kind.”