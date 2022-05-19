Broncos lose Reynolds; Mam to face Knights

Ezra Mam will make his NRL debut after in-form Brisbane halfback Adam Reynolds was dominated out with a groin harm simply hours earlier than his aspect’s conflict with Newcastle.

Reynolds, who has led Brisbane on an eye catching four-game successful streak into the NRL’s prime eight, failed a health check on Thursday.

That’s regardless of coach Kevin Walters saying on Wednesday Reynolds had assured him of his health and that he’d be “very surprised” if he did not play.

Instead Kurt Capewell will captain the aspect and Mam will get his likelihood on the prime degree.

The highly-touted expertise scored 13 tries and added eight attempt assists in simply 11 video games final season to be topped Intrust Super Cup rookie of the 12 months with Souths Logan.

Thursday night time’s recreation will even mark Anthony Milford’s return to the NRL with the Knights, seven months after enjoying his final recreation for the Broncos.