Brookline Police Providing Extra Presence At Temples After ‘Suspicious Activity’

BROOKLINE (CBS) — Brookline Police supplied additional presence at temples all through the weekend after some “suspicious activity.” They acquired a report of an unknown man approaching a plainclothes safety guard at a neighborhood temple and asking unusual questions.

The questions included the variety of members and if anybody can simply stroll in off the road, police said. “The man then noticed he was a security guard and left.”

Officers had been known as however they had been unable to search out the person.

The transfer to supply extra safety is out of an abundance of warning.

“In these times, it is important to say something if you see something. And we hope you always know, we are here for you,” police stated.