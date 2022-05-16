Brookline schools closed Monday, Educators Union plans to strike

BROOKLINE (CBS) – All colleges in Brookline can be closed Monday after negotiations between the School Committee and the Brookline Educators Union failed to achieve a decision early Sunday. The Brookline Educators Union voted to strike beginning Monday.

“There will simply not be the staffing capacity to operate all schools safely, nor can PSB provide the structured education required by the state for the day to legally count as a school day,” mentioned a letter from Superintendent Dr. Linus Guillory.

The union bargained with the Brookline School Committee for practically 9 hours, stalling Sunday simply earlier than 4 a.m., however the sides couldn’t attain a contract settlement.

“We could not get the School Committee to stick with it, to work with us,” mentioned Union President Jessica Wender-Shubow. “It is not fair or respectful for a school committee to refuse to put into a schedule a simple 40 minute break.”

Union members mentioned the School Committee didn’t present proposals for key points together with assured every day duty-free prep time, assured time for weekly collaboration, and “substantive” motion on attracting and retaining educators of shade.

“Brookline educators can no longer tolerate the School Committee’s dismissive attitude toward educators or its willingness to dismantle the quality of our schools,” the union mentioned in an announcement. “We remain open to negotiating with the School Committee throughout Sunday and beyond, to resolve a fair contract that preserves the working and learning conditions that our students and educators deserve.”

According to an announcement from the Brookline School Committee, a preliminary injunction was issued towards the union on Friday in Norfolk County Superior Court that prohibits them from placing or threatening to strike.

The School Committee mentioned its provide included a 6% pay improve from 2020-2023 adopted by an 8% increase from 2023-2026. The board additionally mentioned it proposed a discussion board to handle problems with “justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion.”

Guillory’s letter mentioned mediation will proceed on Monday and extra faculty closures can be introduced no later that 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

“I think the most important thing to do right now is to support the teachers,” mentioned one pupil.

“We’re all kind of nervous and worried where our learning is going to go,” one other mentioned.