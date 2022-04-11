Brooklyn Beckham grabs Nicola Peltz’s bottom in cheeky post-wedding pics

He discovered his Mrs. New Booty.

Brooklyn Beckham was noticed grabbing his new spouse Nicola Peltz’s backside because the couple loved a post-wedding brunch Sunday on the expansive Palm Beach, Fla., property of the bride’s billionaire father, Nelson Peltz.

Brooklyn, 23, wore a cream sweater and brown slacks for the household gathering whereas Nicola, 27, donned a white minidress with metallic trimming paired with sky-high Louboutin heels.

The couple arrived to the occasion in what seemed to be a lightweight blue 1958 Jaguar XK150S. The grooms’s mother and father, David and Victoria Beckham, additionally pulled up in a seemingly similar car.

The former soccer participant, 46, wore a white go well with and the pop star-turned-fashion designer, 47, sported a protracted black gown that uncovered most of her again.

The couple exchanged vows throughout a lavish affair on Saturday in Palm Beach Fla. RM / SplashNews.com

Tennis famous person Venus Williams additionally attended the brunch as did Brooklyn’s youthful siblings: brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, and sister Harper, 10.

Even extra celebrities have been current when Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows on Saturday.

Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates, Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner (née Halliwell), in addition to Rocco Ritchie, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, Elizabeth Hurley, sports activities agent Dave Gardner, and Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been all current for the lavish affair, additionally held on the Peltz compound.

Nicola wore a customized Valentino gown — as Page Six previously reported she would — which she selected with the assistance of New York-based movie star stylist Leslie Fremar.

“Nicola trusts Leslie implicitly and, while her dress is being made by Valentino, Leslie is the person she has turned to help with how she will accessorize and how she will have her hair and makeup,” a supply told The Daily Mail final week.

Nicola and Brooklyn — who bought a $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion final summer season — first met in 2017, however didn’t begin relationship till two years later. They got engaged in July 2020.

Since falling in love, the aspiring chef has paid tribute to the actress with a number of tattoos: her eyes on the back of his neck, a love note from his “future wifey,” her late grandmother’s name and extra.

Meanwhile, Nicole has her now-spouse’s title branded on her back.