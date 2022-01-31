Brooklyn Park Police Investigate Carjacking Outside COVID-19 Testing Site

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a car stolen in a carjacking exterior a COVID-19 testing web site in Brooklyn Park Saturday night has been discovered.

Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a carjacking that occurred exterior the COVID-19 testing web site on Brooklyn Blvd. Two individuals have been in a car ready for somebody who was inside testing after they have been confronted and shoved out of the automotive, which was then stolen. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/gVxLixIh36 — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) January 29, 2022

The Brooklyn Park police say they acquired a report of a carjacking exterior a COVID-19 testing web site on the 8000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard round 2:50 p.m.

The proprietor of the car says she and one other member of the family have been ready within the car for a relative who was inside testing. While they have been ready, a person got here into the car and shoved each individuals out, and fled the scene.

Police say no weapons have been concerned, and nobody was injured.

The automotive was discovered Sunday in south Minneapolis, close to Ninth Street and twenty second Avenue.

Authorities are investigating the incident.