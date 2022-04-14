Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail
New York: The man accused of opening fireplace on a crowded subway prepare in Brooklyn was ordered to be held with out bail as prosecutors instructed a choose on Thursday he terrified all of New York City.
Frank James, 62, spoke solely to reply “yes” to plain questions throughout the temporary continuing in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn.
He was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, a day after authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a prepare filled with morning commuters, taking pictures 10 individuals. He was charged with a federal terrorism offense, which applies to assaults on mass transit programs — authorities say there’s at present no proof linking him to terror organisations.
“The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years,” Assistant US legal professional Sara Okay. Winik stated. “The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city.”
In courtroom papers, prosecutors referred to as the taking pictures calculated, saying that James wore a tough hat and building worker-style jacket as a disguise after which shed them after the gunfire to keep away from recognition. Prosecutors urged James had the means to hold out extra extra assaults, noting that he had ammunition and different gun-related gadgets in a Philadelphia storage unit.
His lawyer, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, agreed to his being held with out bail, a minimum of for now. His attorneys might search bail in a while.
Authorities say a trove of proof connects James to the assault. His bank card and a key to a van he had rented had been discovered on the taking pictures scene. Officers additionally discovered the handgun they stated was used within the taking pictures.
Investigators had been inspecting many hours of movies that James posted on social media, together with one a day earlier than the assault, by which he delivered profanity-laced diatribes about racism, society’s remedy of African American individuals, homelessness and violence. He additionally talked about his historical past of psychiatric remedy.