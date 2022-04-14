Brooklyn subway attack suspect held without bail

New York: The man accused of opening fireplace on a crowded subway prepare in Brooklyn was ordered to be held with out bail as prosecutors instructed a choose on Thursday he terrified all of New York City.

Frank James, 62, spoke solely to reply “yes” to plain questions throughout the temporary continuing in a federal courtroom in Brooklyn.

He was arrested in Manhattan on Wednesday, a day after authorities say he unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a prepare filled with morning commuters, taking pictures 10 individuals. He was charged with a federal terrorism offense, which applies to assaults on mass transit programs — authorities say there’s at present no proof linking him to terror organisations.

“The defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn’t seen in more than 20 years,” Assistant US legal professional Sara Okay. Winik stated. “The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city.”