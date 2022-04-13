Americas

Brooklyn subway shooting, smoke bomb attack causes major problems for commuters

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
28 Less than a minute


Brooklyn subway taking pictures, smoke bomb assault causes main issues for commuters – CBS New York


Watch CBS News



Tuesday’s subway shooting and smoke bomb attack in Brooklyn caused major issues and delays for some commuters; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
28 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button