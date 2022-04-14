Brooklyn subway shooting suspect wasn’t trying to hide when NYPD nabbed him East Village

NEW YORK — The NYPD says it received its man.

Frank James might need made it very easy for police to seek out him.

Police sources inform CBS2 {that a} name got here in claiming to be the suspect, and police consider James was that caller.

James, who went from individual of curiosity to prime suspect in Tuesday’s subway mass shooting in Brooklyn, was arrested Wednesday, taken into custody simply earlier than 2 p.m. within the East Village.

James was captured on First Avenue between East Ninth and Saint Marks Place. Police stated he made no try to withstand. He additionally made no try to cover. He was out strolling within the open.

As CBS2’s Alice Gainer studies, cellphone video exhibits the 62-year-old being taken into custody by officers after a number of sightings of him have been reported earlier within the day.

A crowd gathered to observe.

“He was quiet. I didn’t see him carrying anything because his hands were handcuffed. They put him in the car. He did not say anything,” witness Buddy Papaleo stated.

“He grabbed him and he just put his head down,” Amy Atlas added.

Some within the neighborhood informed CBS2’s Cory James they’d no thought the alleged mass shooter was roaming their streets.

“I heard that and I’m just like, yeah, that made me nervous. It really did,” one individual stated.

“That’s probably the most top wanted man in all New York,” Anthony Curnaj stated.

Curnaj says he was making pizza when he noticed police arresting James throughout the road.

“It’s unbelievable,” he stated. “Like, out of all places in New York City, this is where he got caught at. It’s insane.”

Police stated the CrimeStoppers name in query got here in, putting James at a McDonald’s close by. But when cops confirmed up, he was gone.

“They start driving around the neighborhood looking for him,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey stated.

NYPD patrol officers from the Ninth Precinct noticed him strolling at First Avenue and Saint Marks Place.

“I see him. He have bag and this bag and he was walking on sidewalk and he put the bag on the street,” witness Zack Tahhan stated.

Police sources stated James was carrying a backpack and had a MetroCard on him, a telephone, and a Wisconsin driver’s license. He didn’t have any weapons on him.

“Thirty-three shots, but less than 30 hours later, we’re able to say, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams stated.

During the information convention on Wednesday afternoon, the NYPD thanked everybody for his or her assist, together with the general public and different companies.

“We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell stated.

CBS2 has been informed James was “calm and cool” and made no statements after being taken to the Ninth Precinct.

The FBI is asking for added data from the general public about James’ whereabouts to totally perceive the timeline.

