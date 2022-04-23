Brooks goes from whipping boy to golden boy with winning play

After almost two months of copping scorn from his annoyed followers, Luke Brooks had Wests Tigers’ supporters screaming his identify after scoring an 80-metre attempt to nailing a last-minute area purpose to clinch a 23-22 shock win over South Sydney.

Few gamers have performed with as a lot stress because the Tigers’ halfback lately. Even fewer have needed to cope with as a lot criticism as Brooks, who bore the brunt of years of the membership’s underperformance and unfulfilled potential. At Commbank Stadium on Saturday evening, nonetheless, the nimble half sealed one of many membership’s most memorable win in years, displaying why there’s nonetheless very actual hopes of a shiny profession for the native junior.

It might not have been his most polished 80-minute efficiency in an orange and black jersey however within the remaining clutches of a frantic match, it turned one in every of his most mature. After scoring a runaway attempt within the second half, Brooks oozed composure to fit a last-gasp area purpose that secured the Tigers second successive win by the margin of 1 level and towards one of many season’s favourites.

Brooks’ late present capped off a disciplined, assured efficiency of the Tigers that was in stark distinction to how they began the season. By distinction, the Rabbitohs had been riddled with errors, penalties and had been something however constant. They had been dealt early blows, first with a head harm for prop Hame Sele in his first begin of the season, then a attempt from Tigers winger David Nofoaluma earlier than Souths centre Taane Milne was despatched to the bin for a late excessive shot on Dane Laurie.