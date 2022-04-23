Brooks goes from whipping boy to golden boy with winning play
After almost two months of copping scorn from his annoyed followers, Luke Brooks had Wests Tigers’ supporters screaming his identify after scoring an 80-metre attempt to nailing a last-minute area purpose to clinch a 23-22 shock win over South Sydney.
Few gamers have performed with as a lot stress because the Tigers’ halfback lately. Even fewer have needed to cope with as a lot criticism as Brooks, who bore the brunt of years of the membership’s underperformance and unfulfilled potential. At Commbank Stadium on Saturday evening, nonetheless, the nimble half sealed one of many membership’s most memorable win in years, displaying why there’s nonetheless very actual hopes of a shiny profession for the native junior.
It might not have been his most polished 80-minute efficiency in an orange and black jersey however within the remaining clutches of a frantic match, it turned one in every of his most mature. After scoring a runaway attempt within the second half, Brooks oozed composure to fit a last-gasp area purpose that secured the Tigers second successive win by the margin of 1 level and towards one of many season’s favourites.
Brooks’ late present capped off a disciplined, assured efficiency of the Tigers that was in stark distinction to how they began the season. By distinction, the Rabbitohs had been riddled with errors, penalties and had been something however constant. They had been dealt early blows, first with a head harm for prop Hame Sele in his first begin of the season, then a attempt from Tigers winger David Nofoaluma earlier than Souths centre Taane Milne was despatched to the bin for a late excessive shot on Dane Laurie.
However, the numerical drawback introduced out the perfect within the Rabbitohs as they made it seem like the house facet had been the one with a person down. In the following 10 minutes, they snatched the lead. First by Cody Walker, who was arrange in a superb offload from his winger Alex Johnston.
Shortly after, Walker turned supplier for Johnston. A cut-out go opened area for the winger down the left flank, who scored untouched within the nook.
In earlier weeks, that might have been sufficient for the Tigers to capitulate. Instead, their newfound confidence helped them hit again. A sweeping transfer down the left flank caught Souths napping, creating sufficient room for Ken Maumalo to complete within the nook. A sideline conversion from Jackson Hastings put the Tigers again in entrance by two factors on the break, with solely a late sin bin for Alex Twal taking the gloss off a powerful first half for the cellar dwellers.
The true impression of that sin-binning was felt after the restart. Eight minutes in, Josh Mansour put Souths again in entrance, grounding Lachlan Ilias’ intelligent quick kick.