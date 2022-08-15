Brooks, King fifties give West Indies convincing consolation victory

West Indies 150 for two (Brooks 56*, King 53) beat New Zealand 145 for 7 (Phillips 41, Smith 3-29)

Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks shared a 102-run opening partnership as West Indies struck a successful components eventually, beating New Zealand by eight wickets within the third T20I on Sunday to forestall a sweep of the three-match collection.

After making the daring choice to relaxation captain Nicholas Pooran, the hosts additionally performed multiple spinner for the primary time within the collection and their bowlers flourished on a gradual pitch at Sabina Park.

New Zealand made solely 145 for 7 after successful the toss, falling nicely wanting its 185 for five within the first match and 215 for five within the second.

West Indies reached their goal with an over to spare, as stand-in captain Rovman Powell hit Jimmy Neesham for six to clinch the win and go away the collection 2-1 in New Zealand’s favor.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein , taking part in for the primary time within the collection, took 2 for 28 whereas allrounder Odean Smith took a career-best 3 for 29.

King, who missed the primary two matches of the collection with harm, offered impetus for the run chase by taking 53 runs from 35 balls. Brooks carried his bat all through the innings, ending on 56 whereas Powell hurried the top by placing 27 from 15 balls.

“It was very special being able to do this at home in front of everybody,” King mentioned. “The support is incredible, my family is here and I’m happy to be able to deliver. I think consistency is the key. When you’re an opening batsman you try to give your team a good start.

“Today credit score must be given to the bowlers. They did a wonderful job for us and made my job that a lot simpler.”

New Zealand failed to replicate its performances of the first two victories when it made strong starts and built partnerships around Kane Williamson who made 47 in the first match and Glenn Phillips who made 76 in the second.

On Sunday, Hosein came on in only the third over and immediately knocked over Martin Guptill to leave New Zealand 18 for 1.

Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and Williamson all made starts but struggled to impart momentum to the innings. That task fell again to Phillips who made 41 from 26 balls and was Player of the Series.

Phillips needed to bat through but was out at a critical stage when New Zealand was 125 for 5 in the 17th over. New Zealand made big finishes in the first two matches, putting on 64 in the last five overs of the first two matches but managing only 39 in the last five overs this time.

West Indies innings stood in complete contrast with the opening partnership between King and Brooks occupying 13.1 overs and making the result a foregone conclusion. King reached his half century from 30 balls and Brooks hung around to anchor the innings, posting his 50 from 52 deliveries.

“The West Indies tailored to the circumstances properly,” Williamson said. “With the bat we felt if we may get one other 15 or so we may get a little bit of momentum however they have been capable of take wickets all through an execute their plans superbly.

“They did the same thing with the bat and we couldn’t open up an end with the ball. We knew that with 140 things would have to go well for us with the ball and they outplayed us today.”