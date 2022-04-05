Brother of Aussie cricket star’s court fight

The brother of cricket star Usman Khawaja has scored an vital authorized win over the federal authorities in his bid to be free of jail on parole.

Arsalan Khawaja was in November 2020 jailed over a weird faux terror plot after forging pocket book entries belonging to a colleague he believed was a love rival.

After pleading responsible to obstructing the course of justice, Khawaja was jailed by NSW District Court choose Robert Weber for 4 years and 6 months, however with time served he was eligible to be launched on parole on June 26 final yr.

Ordinarily, parole selections are made by the NSW State Parole Authority.

But as a result of Khawaja’s case was terrorism-related, the federal Attorney-General has jurisdiction over any parole resolution.

Camera Icon Arsalan Khawaja is combating to be freed on parole. Adam Yip. Credit: The Daily Telegraph

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash twice denied Khawaja’s bid to be launched on parole.

After his preliminary bid was rejected in June 2021, the choice was put aside after Khawaja launched judicial overview proceedings.

However, Ms Cash denied his request as soon as once more in December final yr, citing short-term dangers to the group regardless of each Corrective Services NSW and the Attorney-General’s Department recommending that parole be granted.

“The Attorney-General’s reasons for decision do not contain any consideration of ‘the rehabilitation of the offender’ or of ‘reintegration into the community’ or of the longer term risks associated with refusing parole,” Justice Tom Thawley mentioned in a judgment.

“The reasons for refusing parole do not refer, either expressly or implicitly, to Mr Khawaja’s mental illness, this being the central issue which Mr Khawaja had raised.”

Camera Icon Shakeela Shahid was unwittingly on the centre of a faux terror plot orchestrated by Khawaja. David Swift. Credit: News Corp Australia

Khawaja launched proceedings towards the Attorney-General within the Federal Court, arguing she received it incorrect on a number of grounds, together with that she didn’t consider Mr Khawaja’s borderline character dysfunction.

On Monday afternoon, Justice Tom Thawley put aside Ms Cash’s parole refusal and remitted the case again to the Attorney-General’s workplace.

Justice Thawley mentioned Ms Cash didn’t consider Mr Khawaja’s psychological sickness, which was undiagnosed on the time of his offences, and the choice was affected by “jurisdictional error”.

Ms Cash was ordered by the court docket to make a recent parole resolution.

“For this reason, and because a substantial amount of the material before the court suggests that the risk to the community will be diminished if Mr Khawaja can be subjected to parole conditions for 12 months, a lawful parole decision should be made expeditiously,” Justice Thawley mentioned.

Justice Thawley has ordered that the Attorney-General advise whether or not Khawaja has been granted parole when the matter returns to court docket on April 12.

Khawaja was jailed after he admitted to forging false entries in a notepad belonging to University of NSW colleague Kamer Nizamdeen.

Mr Nizamdeen, who was compelled to spend 28 days in solitary confinement in a maximum-security jail, later described Khawaja’s actions as “heinous and devious”.

Mr Nizamdeen was ultimately cleared and Khawaja was arrested.

Among Khawaja’s faux manifesto had been references to finishing up terrorist acts, jihad, recruiting for Islamic state and travelling to Sri Lanka for weapons coaching.

Khawaja solid the entries as a result of he believed he was a rival for the romantic consideration of Shakeela Shahid, a younger girl who additionally labored on the University of NSW campus.

Khawaja was additionally sentenced for the same offence in January 2017 when he pleaded responsible to dishonestly influencing a commonwealth public official.

Khawaja referred to as the Border Watch hotline to make a false criticism a few man, who can solely be often called M1.

M1 had dated one in all Khawaja’s former companions, who can solely be often called F1 for authorized causes.

Khawaja instructed the operator that M1 had expressed excessive non secular views and attended a coaching camp in Pakistan in 2017.

Khawaja’s sentence will expire in June subsequent yr.