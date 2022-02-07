Brother of slain jewellery store worker laments: Cowardly killers

ANDY Alberto Macias-Hosein was a college lecturer who left his homeland of Venezuela to hunt a greater life for his spouse and son in Trinidad.

On Saturday, he was killed at his office, a jewelry retailer, on High Street, San Fernando.

Macias-Hosein earned US$3 a month in Venezuela. He graduated with a BSc in Spanish, Literature, Latin with a speciality in Greek mythology and was awaiting accreditation to get a educating place in TT.

While he waited, he did jobs the place ever he discovered them to assist his household again dwelling.

On Sunday, his brother Kenny stated that was what he was doing on Saturday when he was shot within the again by the boys who robbed Ketan Jewellers.

“The human body is trained to do two things: stand still or run. My brother chose to run, he did not do anything wrong, and for that he was killed. Shot in the back by a coward.”

He stated Macias-Hosein was no risk to anybody.

“Andy was not a bad person. He was just trying to make an honest dollar.”

The 4 males who entered the High Street enterprise place, smashed a showcase and escaped with an undisclosed quantity of jeweller, killing Macias-Hosein within the course of.

One man from La Romaine has been held because the search continues for the others.

The Hosein brothers had been born in Venezuela, to a Venezuelan father and Trinidadian mom who died in 2015. They had twin citizenship.

Hosein stated brother has been coming right here for years, spending months away from his spouse, Denise-Ley and their son, Francisco Abraham Macias, 7.

“Every night when he came from work, he would go on WhatsApp and talk to his family and read a story for his son.”

On Saturday night time when Macias-Hosein didn’t name, “Francisco asked his mummy why his daddy did not call.”

He stated the kid broke down in tears when instructed what occurred to his father.

“They are in shock. They are in a multitude over there. My father, he’s 78, he’s distraught.

“He (Macias-Hosein) was planning to return to Venezuela in April, spend a few months with his wife and child, and return to TT in August/September.”

He stated when the post-mortem was achieved, funeral preparations can be finalised. “He will be buried here. He always said where ever he dies bury him right there.”

