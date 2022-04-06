Brother’s heartfelt reaction upon seeing his sister as a bride goes viral. Watch

It is a dream for a lot of, to see their siblings of their marriage ceremony attires. In what often is among the happiest days of their lives, the movies that showcase these sorts of conditions are at all times a success on the Internet. Just like this one video that has been shared on Instagram and includes a brother and sister when the latter is getting married on that day.

The video has been posted on Instagram by the brother named Gunveet Singh Dang, collectively along with his sister, Tanya Kaur. It opens to point out Tanya dressed as a bride sitting in a room in her marriage ceremony apparel. This is the precise level at which her brother makes an entry to the room and will get fairly stunned to see his sister in all her glory.

His response has been profitable hearts throughout Instagram and is prone to have the identical impact on you as effectively. The video was shared on the social media platform with a caption that reads, “Crying while I’m typing this but my sister looks the prettiest.” The caption was full with a number of hashtags like #IndianWedding, #Punjabi, #Wedding, #PunjabiWedding and #DelhiWedding.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on February 28 and since then, has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease mentioning how cute the siblings’ bond is and the way pure the love between them is. It has additionally acquired greater than 7.9 lakh views on it to this point.

An Instagram person wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to the entire family. Indeed Tanya looks so pretty.” “Sibling love,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Awww, your reaction is everything.” The remark was accompanied by a number of heart-eyed face emojis.

What are your ideas on this video? Did you get emotional whereas watching the brother’s response on his sister’s marriage ceremony day?