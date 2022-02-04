Brothers’ way with words runs a photo finish to their way with horses

The hazard to Paulele is the advance issue with three-year-olds, for instance Overpass within the Expressway, and Paulele’s rivals are riddled with this risk. With Godolphin, James Cummings has a whole lot of bred-in-the-purple thoroughbreds beneath his management, making ready them in the absolute best situations with the assets to make use of the highest employees. His brother has completed properly with restricted alternatives at Hawkesbury, unkindly termed the legion of the misplaced.

In the spring, Eddie Cummings notched the Queensland Oaks and Coongy at Caulfield with Duais and can be searching for “serendipity” – accidently discovering one thing good – with Amiche, a former Queenslander, within the TAB at Randwick right this moment. Amiche has already received beneath Eddie’s contact and is properly suited by rain-affected floor.

No doubt The Master, Bart Cummings, can be glad with the present state of his progeny. Generally, although, he adopted a doctrine picked up from Dato Chin Nam “legends never talk” however was fast to reply a query.

He as soon as instructed Bill Charles, his long-time racing supervisor, to get the guide of ABC sporting quotes. Before anybody figures plagiarism, I reckon it was to see what number of occasions he appeared. Pure Bart was distinctive.

Consider his reply to the well being inspector at his Adelaide secure who advised him he had too many flies. “Yes, well how many am I allowed,” he quipped.