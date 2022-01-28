Brown and Perry make inroads after Brunt’s five-wicket haul

England 38 for two path Australia 337 for 9 dec by 299 runs

Australia made early inroads on an overcast second day in Canberra after Katherine Brunt had accomplished a five-wicket haul earlier than the house aspect declared.

It was the third five-wicket bag of Brunt’s profession as Australia might solely add 10 runs to their in a single day tally with Meg Lanning opting to name them in after Jess Jonassen departed.

Darcie Brown quickly supplied Australia’s breakthrough together with her first Test wicket when she lured Lauren Winfield-Hill right into a drive which was neatly held by Beth Mooney at second slip.

Ellyse Perry, throughout a seven-over opening spell, then discovered a well beyond Tammy Beaumont because the techniques of concentrating on the pads paid off when a supply nipped again to beat the within edge and take the again leg. Beaumont reviewed nevertheless it was three reds.

However, regardless of the 2 wickets Australia will most likely contemplate they might have bowled higher total with the batters not made to play usually sufficient. Brown bowled with good tempo however was too huge both aspect of claiming her wicket whereas Tahlia McGrath did settle from both finish throughout two spells and likewise had no-ball issues.

But in an encouraging signal for Australia earlier than lunch, debutant legpsinner Alana King ripped her ultimate supply of the session previous Heather Knight’s bat.

Australia had resumed on 327 for 7 after shedding McGrath to the final supply of the opening day and the place tied down in opposition to the shifting ball. Sutherland was eliminated by a implausible supply from Brunt which pitched center and took the highest of off stump earlier than the England fast finishing a totally deserved haul by taking Jonassen’s edge. That wicket additionally supplied Amy Jones with a record-equalling sixth catch within the innings