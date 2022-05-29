Brown does it all in star turn as Eels down Raiders in Canberra

If he wasn’t scoring tries, he was saving them.

The Dylan Brown-inspired Parramatta Eels snapped the Canberra Raiders’ three-game successful run with an eight-point victory at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

Among the victors was Parramatta’s Ryan Matterson, who stepped onto the park 80 minutes away from a State of Origin debut. The off-contract back-rower will enter NSW camp after operating for 155 metres and making 38 tackles on a cool evening within the capital.

On the opposite aspect of the coin, Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton arrived needing one thing particular to power his manner into NSW coach Brad Fittler’s 17. Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs are poised to make their State of Origin debuts whereas Nicho Hynes emerged because the favorite to assert the No. 14 jersey.