Brown does it all in star turn as Eels down Raiders in Canberra
If he wasn’t scoring tries, he was saving them.
The Dylan Brown-inspired Parramatta Eels snapped the Canberra Raiders’ three-game successful run with an eight-point victory at GIO Stadium on Sunday.
Among the victors was Parramatta’s Ryan Matterson, who stepped onto the park 80 minutes away from a State of Origin debut. The off-contract back-rower will enter NSW camp after operating for 155 metres and making 38 tackles on a cool evening within the capital.
On the opposite aspect of the coin, Canberra five-eighth Jack Wighton arrived needing one thing particular to power his manner into NSW coach Brad Fittler’s 17. Stephen Crichton and Kotoni Staggs are poised to make their State of Origin debuts whereas Nicho Hynes emerged because the favorite to assert the No. 14 jersey.
Fittler’s Queensland counterpart Billy Slater would have breathed a sigh of a reduction when Raiders front-rower Josh Papalii handed a head damage evaluation within the opening half.
A frenetic opening interval brimming with intercepts and end-to-end exchanges was an indication of issues to return as the 2 sides traded tries within the opening half.
If it wasn’t Seb Kris, starting in place of injured captain Jarrod Croker, swooping on a unfastened ball spilt by Bailey Simonsson, it was Adam Elliott batting a ball into the ready arms of opportunistic Eel Will Penisini.
Parramatta five-eighth Brown was dodging defenders like they had been pop bumpers in a pinball machine. Canberra back-rower Elliott Whitehead caught the Eels napping from dummy-half. Simonsson went over on an edge and Kris nabbed his second.