Brown steers Eels to NRL win over Dogs

Parramatta halves Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses had the ball on a string at CommBank Stadium because the Eels made a welcome return to the winners circle with a hefty 42-6 victory over Canterbury.

After establishing two tries, Brown scored a double of his personal making himself a relentless menace for the Bulldogs defenders.

Moses was again early from finger surgical procedure and Brown should have been glad he heals rapidly. The Eels halfback arrange each of Brown’s four-pointers with deft kicks and the pair additionally had 4 line-break assists between them. It was an eight-tries-to-one thumping and a must-win with top-eight sides Brisbane (at Suncorp Stadium) and Cronulla (house) subsequent up because the common season attracts to a detailed.

Parramatta wanted a win to all however clinch their finals spot with ninth-placed Canberra 4 factors behind them at kick-off.

They additionally needed to erase as many recollections as they might of the final week’s 26-0 shellacking by South Sydney.

Scoring some spectacular crew tries definitely helped as they leap-frogged the Rabbitohs into fifth spot on the NRL ladder.

The house aspect led 16-6 at haltime nevertheless it might have been a lot bigger if not for the fleet-footed Bulldogs wingers Josh Addo-Carr and Jacob Kiraz, who managed to bat the ball useless twice in consecutive kick chases.

Moses transformed the opening two Eels tries by Will Penisini and Waqa Blake for a 12-2 lead after 14 minutes.

But it was his halves companion in Brown who continues to impress together with his 14th attempt help of the yr. It was a chic 20-metre cut-out move for Maika Sivo to cross unmarked within the left-hand nook.

In the second half, Ryan Matterson stored the scoreboard ticking over for together with his fourth attempt of the yr – as soon as once more off a move from Brown.

Centre Tom Opacic scored off the again of a penalty simply three minutes later to make and when Brown nudged the ball soccer-style, regathered and scored off an preliminary kick in direction of him from Moses, the Bulldogs discovered themselves trailing 32-6.

Parramatta’s No.7 caressed the ball off his left boot for Brown to chase as soon as once more and rating his second and Blake touched down for his double with two minutes left on the clock to consign Canterbury to a sixteenth loss for the season.