Brown, Tatum Lead Celtics Past Pacers 128-123

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 32 factors and Jayson Tatum had 31 to assist the Boston Celtics cease a uncommon late-season stumble and beat the Indiana Pacers 128-123 on Friday evening.

The Pacers misplaced their sixth straight recreation regardless of getting 30 factors from Tyrese Haliburton earlier than he fouled out early within the fourth quarter with Indiana trailing 103-101. The Pacers saved it shut, down 124-120 when Al Horford discovered Tatum coming down the lane for a dunk that every one however sealed Boston’s win.

Horford scored 17 factors with 10 rebounds for the Celtics, who had received 24 of 28 video games earlier than shedding to Toronto on Monday evening with out 4 of their starters. They adopted it up with a loss to Miami on Wednesday — the primary time they misplaced back-to-back video games in two months as they climbed from under .500 to the highest of the Eastern Conference standings.

Oshae Brissett and Jalen Smith scored 17 factors apiece for the Pacers.

The Celtics scored 11 of the primary 13 factors within the recreation earlier than giving up the subsequent 9 factors. Boston took a 37-28 on the finish of the primary quarter and led by as many as 10 factors within the second.

FOULED OUT

Haliburton had 22 factors at halftime and had 30 factors on 10-for-11 taking pictures — together with 6 for six from 3-point vary — earlier than choosing up his fifth foul with 4:27 left within the third quarter on a collision with Boston’s Derrick White whereas going for a free ball.

Haliburton complained concerning the name, and bought coach Rick Carlisle to problem it, but it surely was upheld. Haliburton sat out the remainder of the third and the primary 3:33 of the fourth, then lasted simply 14 seconds earlier than fouling out, drawing jeers from the group.

TIP-INS

Before the sport, the Celtics honored longtime Pacers director of media relations David Benner. Celtics vice chairman Jeff Twiss introduced Benner, who has labored for the Pacers for 28 years, with a bit of the Boston Garden parquet flooring. … Celtics swingman Nik Stauskas missed the sport with a proper ankle sprain. … Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his seventh straight recreation. … Celtics G Marcus Smart limped off to the locker room on the finish of the primary half after a collision with Daniel Theis. But Smart returned for the third quarter. … For ’90s evening, the Celtics introduced again 1991 slam dunk contest winner Dee Brown. … Jaylen Brown appeared wobbly after getting hit within the face by teammate Grant Williams however he additionally returned. … Tatum had three 3-pointers, giving him 222 for the season, tying Antoine Walker’s 2002 mark for the second-most in franchise historical past.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Host Detroit on Sunday.

Celtics: Host Washington in regular-season residence finale on Sunday.

