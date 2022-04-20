Browns unwilling to make Mayfield’s messy situation worse

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns are selecting to not get right into a public battle with him.

No longer a part of Cleveland’s future, Mayfield is just not collaborating within the crew’s voluntary offseason program because the crew tries to work out a commerce to eliminate the 2018 No. 1 total draft choose.

On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to deal with the polarizing QB in any respect.

“I’d tell you that’s a unique situation,” Stefanski stated of Mayfield, who was pushed apart by the crew’s acquisition of three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson. “It’s fluid and we’ll just continue to work through it as we go each day.”

The indisputable fact that the Browns are barely acknowledging Mayfield underscores his gorgeous fall with the crew.

Cleveland chosen him with the primary choose in 2018. And whereas he set passing information as a rookie and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 to finish an extended drought, his keep was marked by inconsistent play and pointless drama.

Mayfield performed most of final season with a shoulder harm that required offseason surgical procedure. While he was recovering, the Browns stated their expectation was to carry him again as their starter earlier than they determined to pursue Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen feminine therapeutic massage therapists in Texas.

Cleveland despatched six draft picks, together with three first-rounders, to Houston for Watson after which signed him to a totally assured five-year, $230 million contract.

Mayfield felt betrayed by the Browns and stated on a podcast final week that the crew wasn’t trustworthy with him about their plans and he felt “disrespected, 100%.”

Asked for his response, Stefanski once more selected to keep away from mentioning Mayfield.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of those type of things,” he stated. “It really is a unique situation and we’ll just work through it.”

Trading Mayfield is complicated for Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry. The 27-year-old QB is due to make $18.8 million this season after the Browns exercised his fifth-year option.

That’s a lot for any team to take on for a former starter who may have to revive his career as a backup.

