BRS ‘mentored’ NT cop who shot Indigenous man

A wierd hyperlink exists between former troopers, Ben-Roberts Smith and Zachary Rolfe, who each made headlines this week.

Beleaguered ex-SAS soldier Ben Roberts-Smith acted as a “mentor” to Northern Territory cop Zachary Rolfe, who was placed on trial for the capturing dying of an Indigenous man in 2019, court docket paperwork have revealed.

Mr Rolfe, 30, was at this time discovered not responsible of homicide and different costs within the capturing dying of 19-year-old Kumanjayi Walker in 2019.

Mr Walker was shot 3 times by Mr Rolfe in the middle of an tried arrest in a distant neighborhood. He died at an area medical clinic roughly an hour later.

Both Mr Roberts-Smith and Mr Rolfe served in Afghanistan, with Mr Rolfe’s mom, Deborah Rolfe, describing the households as “good friends”.

Ms Rolfe, who’s a companion at a Canberra-based legislation agency, vouched for Mr Roberts-Smith as an official character reference in his defamation proceedings towards Fairfax Media.

In the paperwork, dated 28 June 2021, she described Mr Roberts-Smith, who’s accused of perpetrating struggle crimes in Afghanistan, as “very kind and helpful” and a “mentor” to her son.

Before turning into a police officer, Mr Rolfe spent 5 years within the Australian Army, throughout which period he additionally served in Afghanistan.

Ms Rolfe mentioned she first met Mr Roberts-Smith in 2011 at a retailer in Canberra.

“We spoke and ‘connected’ straight away, in part because Zach had just joined the Australian Army,” she mentioned.

She mentioned she grew near Mr Roberts-Smith and his spouse Emma by way of shared associations with the Australian War Memorial and returned service individual charity Soldier On.

“Our families subsequently became good friends. We met from time to time at charity functions and social occasions. In particular Ben has been very kind and helpful towards Zach, with Ben having acted as a mentor to him, and Emma and I became close friends,” Ms Rolfe mentioned.

When information first appeared, with nameless allegations, that an Australian ex-serviceman had been concerned in struggle crimes, Ms Rolfe mentioned elements resembling Mr Roberts-Smith’s excessive profile and a number of excursions of Afghanistan led her to consider it was him.

After Mr Roberts-Smith was named within the media because the soldier in query, she reached out to Emma through textual content.

“Omg Em, just saw the article today, you guys must be devastated, we are thinking of you, call me any time to vent!” she mentioned.

Ms Rolfe mentioned she “did not believe” the allegations levelled towards Mr Roberts-Smith relating to the killings of detained Afghanis.

She additionally described allegations towards him of home violence as “outrageous”.

“Having known Ben for a number of years, he is not the kind of person who would hit a woman,” she mentioned. “In my observation he has always been in control of his emotions.”