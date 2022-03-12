Bruce Willis reportedly battling memory loss

Industry insiders declare there’s a tragic motive iconic motion star Bruce Willis has turned to churning out dozens of direct-to-video flops.

Iconic motion film star Bruce Willis is reportedly battling early-onset reminiscence loss, and is churning out straight-to-video releases to earn as a lot cash as attainable whereas he’s nonetheless capable of work.

The Die Hard star’s well being has been the topic of renewed speculation online in current weeks, as followers query the 66-year-old’s look in dozens of low-budget, critically panned movies.

According to IMDB, the previous A-lister is starring in no fewer than 11 nearly unknown releases in 2022 – Fortress 3, Paradise City, White Elephant, Wire Room, Corrective Measures, Die Like Lovers, The Wrong Place, Fortress: Sniper’s Eye, Vendetta, A Day to Die and Gasoline Alley.

Popular YouTube channel Half within the Bag mentioned the phenomenon in a video last month titled “The Bruce Willis Fake Movie Factory”, which touched on business rumours that Willis is “fed lines” by way of an earpiece.

Matt Eskandari, who directed a number of current Willis movies together with Hard Kill, Survive the Night and Trauma Center, chimed into the feedback part of the video to deal with the reminiscence loss rumours.

“I read somewhere that Bruce Willis has dementia, that’s he’s not really aware of what’s going on around him,” one consumer wrote.

Eskandari replied, “Yes this is true my guy I directed four movies with him so I know first hand. It’s (a) sad situation seeing a legend like Bruce deteriorating right in front of your eyes. I saw it while working with him (the) last few years.”

Replying to a different consumer who mentioned Willis had “fallen from grace” after working with administrators like Quentin Tarantino, Brian De Palma and Wes Anderson, Eskandari wrote bluntly, “He has dementia.”

Gossip journal OK! first revealed rumours in January 2021 that Willis had been battling memory loss, and was spending extra time together with his household.

That got here after Willis was booted from a Los Angeles chemist for not carrying a masks throughout Covid-19. He later apologised, saying in a press release that it was “an error in judgement”.

But an “insider” advised OK! that Willis “simply forgot” to carry the bandana hanging round his neck as much as his face. “Those close to Bruce have been helping him out, and trying to maintain the secret,” they mentioned.

They mentioned whereas he had not been formally identified with early-onset dementia, “he’s been waging a personal war for a number of years”.

According to the report, Willis was making an attempt to spend extra time together with his spouse Emma Heming Willis and their younger daughters Mabel and Evelyn, in addition to making amends with ex-wife Demi Moore and their grownup youngsters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

“Between Demi and Emma, the family has always ensured Bruce has the support and care he might need at any given time,” the insider mentioned. “It’s sad that people are making fun of him.”

According to OK!, Willis was seen utilizing an earpiece to feed him strains way back to 2015 throughout his Broadway debut in Misery. The insider claimed he was significantly struggling throughout filming of M. Night Shyamalan’s 2019 movie Glass.

“While filming Glass, staffers worked around him by cutting and editing and having him overdub lines because he struggled to remember and/or deliver them,” they advised the publication.

“In most scenes on Glass he’s hooded, and they used stand-in and body doubles to replace him. On set, he wouldn’t smile and was always chaperoned by an assistant to guide him while walking.”

They added, “The good news is that although there is the real concern of dementia fears, it largely has not impacted his ability to work in Hollywood – and in true super hero form – he won’t slow down because new technology like ear pieces allows actors of his caliber not to skip a beat.”