Bruins beat Islanders in Bergeron’s 1,200th game

BOSTON — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand every had a objective and an help throughout a four-goal second interval for the surging Bruins, carrying them to a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron performed in his 1,2 hundredth sport. He grew to become the a hundred and twentieth participant in NHL historical past to achieve that milestone. He returned to the lineup Saturday after lacking the earlier 4 video games with an elbow an infection.

“I told him we need you around for 1,300, by the way, and beyond,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy stated of the 36-year-old Bergeron, who can turn out to be a free agent on the finish of the season.

“Credit to him to play for one organization that long,” Cassidy stated. “Obviously, that tells you a little bit about both sides. He loves it here and we love having him.”

Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk every had a second-period objective after Craig Smith and Taylor Hall scored within the first for Boston, which earned its 14th win in 17 video games (14-2-1).

“I guess I’ve been around for a while. It’s been a long road that went fast,” Bergeron stated. “It’s kind of crazy to think. … You appreciate the moment and be thankful for everything you go through.”

Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.

Brock Nelson scored his thirtieth of the season, and Anders Lee and Zach Parise every had a power-play rating for the Islanders, who had received 4 of their earlier 5. Semyon Varlamov stopped 38 pictures for New York.

Leading 2-1, the Bruins scored twice within the opening 4 minutes of the second. Pastrnak tallied his team-leading thirty seventh when he charged in for a rebound at 2:13.

Just 1:43 later, Marchand hustled to his skates after being knocked down within the nook, collected a free puck on the backside of the best circle and slipped a wrister by Varlamov to make it 4-1.

Play obtained chippy after Boston opened its three-goal lead.

Pastrnak arrange Haula’s objective with an ideal cross-ice feed that made it 5-2 late within the second. DeBrusk closed the scoring within the second when his go from behind the online caromed in off a skate.

“I think every night we expect to win; it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing,” Hall stated. “It’s a really fun feeling to have. Every line’s contributing, you see a lot of balance.”

Smith gave Boston a 1-0 edge 4:03 into the sport when he scored off the rebound of Brandon Carlo’s shot that caromed from the again boards.

“It felt like they were in our face up ice. We weren’t very clean through the neutral zone,” Parise stated. “Just not as smooth as it had been.”

Hall tipped Charlie McAvoy’s shot previous Varlamov for a power-play objective at 19:26, however Nelson swatted a rebound in with a backhand 22 seconds later.

“We weren’t able to come and roll with that and tie it up,” Nelson stated of his late objective.

MORE BERGERON

He’s third on the Bruins’ profession record for video games performed behind Hall of Famers Ray Bourque (1,518) and Johnny Bucyk (1,436). … He had an help on Marchand’s objective.

“It’s special, especially being an Original Six team,” Bergeron stated. “A storied franchise and being around and having a chance to meet those guys — Bucyk, Bourque and (Bobby) Orr and all the greats. It’s an honor and something I don’t take lightly.”

OVERTURNED

The Islanders had a objective worn out by a video assessment. Kyle Palmieri, positioned within the slot, clearly redirected a shot with a excessive stick halfway into the opening interval.

EARLY RISERS

Boston improved to 9-1 in afternoon video games.

NOTES: Boston defenseman Mike Reilly was a wholesome scratch for the second straight sport after the membership acquired defenseman Hampus Lindholm in a trade-deadline deal from Anaheim. … Boston defenseman Josh Brown, additionally acquired on the deadline from Ottawa, was a wholesome scratch. He hasn’t performed but. … On Thursday, the Islanders introduced that ahead Cal Clutterbuck had shoulder surgical procedure that can sideline him the remainder of the season and defenseman Scott Mayfield will miss 4 to six weeks with a lower-body damage. … New York received the primary two conferences this season.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Bruins: Host Toronto on Tuesday.