Bruins’ Goaltender Jeremy Swayman Named NHL’s Rookie Of The Month For February

BOSTON (CBS) — Jeremy Swayman is on fairly the roll in internet for the Boston Bruins, putting him in the upper echelon of NHL goaltenders. He was rewarded for his stellar month of February on Tuesday.

Swayman has been named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month, the league introduced Tuesday. The 23-year-old completed February with a 5-1-1 document in his seven appearances, together with his .960 save proportion and 1.13 objectives in opposition to common over that stretch the most effective within the NHL.

Those numbers had been so stellar because of a pair of shutouts by Swayman, together with a 7-0 win in opposition to the Los Angeles Kings to shut the month Monday evening. He additionally stored the Ottawa Senators off the board on Feb. 12, with Swayman stopping all 30 photographs that he noticed in a 2-0 Boston win.

In 24 video games this season, Swayman owns a 13-7-3 document and his 1.95 objectives in opposition to common is tied for first within the league. He is tied for fourth with a .929 save proportion, and his three shutouts are good for sixth within the NHL.