Bruising new Ford Ranger Raptor revealed

Ford has taken the covers off its new monster truck earlier than it arrives later this yr with one function positive to excite Aussie followers.

This is the Ford Ranger Raptor followers have been ready for.

The Blue Oval has taken the covers off its new Australian designed and engineered high-performance monster ute, which is predicted to go on sale in direction of the top of this yr.

Headlining the upgrades to the beefy off-road dual-cab ute is a brand new 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making a hefty 292kW and 583Nm.

That’s is a sizeable leap over the present model, which is powered by a 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel unit making 157kW and 500Nm.

Dave Burn, the chief Ford Performance engineer for Ranger Raptor, says the brand new engine takes the truck to a brand new degree.

“The 3.0-litre brings a different dynamic to the Ranger Raptor that will satisfy even the most hardcore performance enthusiast,” says Mr Burn.

“The acceleration and raw performance of the new powertrain leaves you grinning from ear-to-ear. This truck has character. This truck has personality. It is seriously fun to drive and has awesome performance, with looks and sound to match”.

Ford has paired the brand new petrol engine with a 10-speed automated transmission and a a lot improved four-wheel drive set-up.

Ford Performance Program Manager, Justin Capicchiano, says the brand new Raptor is a full minute quicker than the earlier model round a 10km check monitor, thanks primarily to the “race-bred” twin-turbo V6.

“It’s efficient, modern, powerful and it’s an engine that’s perfectly suited to the character of this truck,” he says.

Despite the large increase in on-road efficiency supplied by the potent new engine, the Ranger Raptor has saved its off-road focus.

The everlasting four-wheel drive set-up makes use of separate entrance and rear locking differentials and has excessive and low gears for elevated off-road skill.

Adaptable Fox suspension has been designed to deal with punishing off-road driving.

Mr Burn says the brand new Raptor is a real efficiency truck and is quicker and more durable than earlier than.

“The new suspension upgrades in the Ranger Raptor make the most of the new Fox Live Valve dampers. The suspension adapts in real time to enable exceptional on-road body control while absorbing corrugations and bigger ruts off-road, ensuring maximum control and performance,” he says.

He says the brand new mannequin has been designed with a greater compromise between off-road skill, tarmac traction and luxury.

Drivers can select from seven driving modes. Normal, Sport and Slippery are designed for bitumen, whereas Rock Crawl, Sand, Mud/Ruts and Baja for the tough stuff. Baja is its most targeted mode, designed for high-speed off-road driving.

The completely different modes alter throttle sensitivity, exhaust observe, gear shifts, ABS and stability management calibration and steering really feel. In Baja mode, an anti-lag function retains the turbos spinning for as much as three seconds after the motive force backs off, for higher response when acceleration resumes.

Users may also customise the driving modes to allow them to combine and match the elements they like from every mode.

Tough efficiency is matched by its new beefed-up seems to be. A chunky entrance finish is dominated by large letters spelling out Ford and C-shaped LED daytime operating lights. A bulging bonnet with air intakes and twin exhaust pipes reveals off its efficiency intent.

David Dewitt, exterior design supervisor at Ford Australia, says the Raptor is designed to be recognised on the slightest look.

“The key thing with the design of the Raptor is that just by looking at it you can know exactly what it’s capable of doing. This next-gen Raptor looks like it’s been to the gym and beefed up,” he says.

Inside the Raptor scores huge tech upgrades together with a large 12-inch tablet-styled central show mixed with a 12.4-inch digital instrument show.

There is wi-fi Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, in addition to a wi-fi charging pad and a Bang and Olufsen stereo.

Ford has paid consideration to element with a mess of latest small parts akin to new leather-based and suede supplies, inside paint colors and supplies used all through.

Ford will reveal costs nearer to the automobile’s launch date, however it’s more likely to be greater than the circa-$80,000 (earlier than on-road prices) of the present model.

– with Richard Blackburn