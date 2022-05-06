Brumbies brace for test against Chiefs

Dan McKellar is difficult his expenses to go the space because the Brumbies enter a season-shaping three-match stretch towards Super Rugby Pacific heavyweights.

Sitting second, the Brumbies face the fourth-placed Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday then tackle fellow top-four title hopefuls the Crusaders and table-topping Blues.

It’s a gruelling program in anybody’s language but in addition a real barometer of the place the Brumbies belong in championship reckoning.

Fresh off back-to-back wins over the Highlanders and Hurricanes, the Brumbies are nicely versed in what to anticipate towards New Zealand opposition.

“I know for a fact that the New Zealand teams like to think that they can run over the Australian teams in the last 20 minutes and that’ll be the plan with the opposition again this week,” the coach stated.

“So how our finishers come on and make a positive impact and, at the same time, bring control and discipline is incredibly important.

“We know if we dominate that final 20-25 minutes, then we give ourselves a very good likelihood of successful.”

With “finishers” like returning pair Allan Alaalatoa and Nick Frost plus the vastly experienced Scott Sio to call on, the Brumbies are in good hands.

But McKellar knows full well the Chiefs mark a step up in class to the Highlanders and Hurricanes.

“We’re in a very good place but it surely’s all about fronting up on Saturday night,” he stated.

“We know that is our greatest problem to this point.

“The Chiefs at home is always a tough ask. Traditionally we play well there, we certainly didn’t last year but we’re ready to go.”

All Blacks captain Sam Cane hopes to play after sitting out final week’s win over the Queensland Reds whereas awaiting the start of his first youngster.

But the champion flanker has been named to face the Brumbies at FMG Stadium Waikato, with spouse Harriet a lot nearer than Brisbane.

“They (babies) don’t come out on the date, normally. I’ve been told five per cent do, so all looking good to be playing this Saturday,” Cane stated after coaching on Thursday.

“It would have to be something pretty drastic to happen.”