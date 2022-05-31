Brumbies’ confidence down before playoffs

Prop Scott Sio admits the Brumbies’ preparation for the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs has been lower than supreme, however he is backing them to snap a shedding streak and hold their season alive for no less than one other week.

They’ll host the Hurricanes on Saturday evening in a rematch of a powerful round-11 encounter once they took down their New Zealand enemies 42-25, seemingly saying themselves as the true deal.

But since then it has been powerful sledding for the Brumbies who will enter the quarter-final after three-straight losses, most just lately to bottom-ranked Moana Pasifika.

“Winning builds confidence at the end of the day and you want to be confident heading into the business end of the season,” Sio instructed reporters.

“So (losing is) less than ideal in terms of results in the last few weeks, but the growth of this team is making sure that we take our learnings from each of those and keep building and keep getting better each day.”

It could be exhausting to view their marketing campaign as something aside from a bust ought to they fall to the Hurricanes, in what could be a limp exit to a marketing campaign that promised a lot as they appeared on the cusp of breaking the NZ stranglehold on the competitors.

But in opposition to an 8-6 aspect they’ve already overwhelmed this season, Sio mentioned a cliched ‘one week at a time’ method was essential

“You try not to think about that too much … you try to treat the preparation like any other week … but we’re under no illusions it’s knockout rugby now, we understand that pressure goes up for everyone,” he mentioned.

“The main thing for us is we’re happy to be home before playing in front of our fans who’ve backed us the whole way through the season, it’s about putting in a good performance for them.”