Brumbies hang on against Reds in thriller

The Brumbies are nonetheless undefeated this Super Rugby Pacific season however Friday night time’s 16-12 victory over the Queensland Reds actually didn’t come straightforward.

Having been brutalised in a troublesome first half through which they’d simply 35 per cent possession, the Brumbies dug deep to prevail, within the course of bettering to 5-0 for the season.

In a pulsating conclusion, the Reds appeared by means of to attain when captain Fraser McReight kicked the ball ahead however he couldn’t collect it when it hit the put up and bounced again for the Brumbies to floor it in purpose within the 79th minute.

Reds followers maybe felt onerous completed by, with McReight showing to have been held early in his kick chase.

The Brumbies have been fortunate to steer on the half regardless of spending most of it on the again foot, with a sensational Tom Wright attempt on 29 minutes placing them in entrance.

He struck towards the run of play, with the winger benefiting from a pleasant kick from Irae Simone sitting up for him to floor for a 10-7 benefit on a uncommon journey into deep Reds territory.

Noah Lolesio slotted the primary factors of the night time on 14 minutes with a penalty earlier than James O’Connor received the Reds on the board after 25 minutes, dummying and dancing round Brumbies to attain underneath the posts and provides his facet a 7-3 lead.

Scrum penalties flowed on both facet with the entrance rows given a stern lecture by referee Damon Murphy within the shadows of halftime.

Murphy did an excellent job protecting a fiery contest underneath management, an early penalty reversal that price the Reds an opportunity to seek for factors deep in opposition territory reminding gamers to take care of their cool.

Jahrome Brown crossed on 55 minutes after a robust rolling maul however video evaluation confirmed his foot was in contact earlier than he grounded the ball.

The Brumbies continued their second-half surge and compelled numerous penalties deep in opposition territories, with Nic White slotting a kick for 13-7.

Queensland scored shortly earlier than the hour by means of Josh Nasser, the Reds profiting from a person benefit after Darcy Swain was despatched to the sin bin for repetitive fouls deep in defence.

The Reds may have led however O’Connor pushed the conversion narrowly vast along with his facet nonetheless down 13-12.

The Brumbies replied by including three factors by way of penalty, having had the ball within the Reds’ 22 after a pointy field kick from substitute scrum-half Ryan Lonergan pressured the guests to floor the ball in purpose.

Lolesio left the sport early within the second half having nursed an ankle harm.