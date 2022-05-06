Brunswick woman charged with murder over stabbing deaths

Police have charged a Brunswick lady with two counts of homicide after two males died of stab wounds on Thursday.

The 44-year-old woman was arrested on a tram early on Thursday morning, shortly after emergency providers discovered two males with deadly knife wounds at an condo constructing on the nook of Breese and Hope streets.

She has been remanded and can seem within the Melbourne Magistrates Court on August 29.

Police work a criminal offense scene in Brunswick the place two males died from stab wounds on Thursday. Credit:Jason South

After she was arrested in Carlton, the lady was taken to hospital for therapy of a variety of accidents. She was discharged late on Friday afternoon.