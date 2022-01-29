Brunt rattles Australia after Knight’s magnificent 168 not out

The house facet slipped to 12 for two after England’s captain had obtained their first innings shut

Lunch Australia 337 for 9 dec and 12 for two lead England 297 (Knight 168*) by 52 runs

Heather Knight ‘s magnificent career-best 168 not out carried England to inside 40 of Australia’s first-innings complete on the third day of the Ashes Test in Canberra earlier than Katherine Brunt rattled the house facet with two fast wickets.

The ninth-wicket stand with Sophie Ecclestone was prolonged to 100, an England file, then No. 11 Kate Cross chipped in with a helpful hand till Ellyse Perry’s third wicket ended the innings.

Brunt then made rapid inroads because the climate closed in, discovering Alyssa Healy’s exterior edge because the wicketkeeper bagged a pair and having Rachael Haynes taken at brief leg with the penultimate supply earlier than rain arrived on the stroke of lunch.

It took Brunt’s match haul to seven wickets and carried her to 50 total in Test cricket.

Knight, who resumed on 127, went previous her earlier better of 157 made in 2013 and change into simply the second batter to make two 150+ scores in Ashes Test after Karen Rolton. She had come out with constructive intent from the beginning, unfurling a wonderful cowl drive, a hook in opposition to Perry and a slog-sweep off Jess Jonassen which took her to 150 off 274 balls.

It was a irritating morning for Australia who had hoped to safe a much more substantial lead. When they lastly bowled England out it felt a very long time since there was speak of the follow-on.

Ecclestone was given two lives, each by Meg Lanning at slip, the primary coming within the opening over of the day and one other when she had 33 however that was a tricky one diving to the suitable. She was finally trapped lbw by Tahlia McGrath who turned the seventh bowler to take a wicket.