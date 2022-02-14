Brussels braces itself for ‘freedom convoy’ 

The so-called Freedom Convoy is making its technique to Brussels as we speak (14 February). Following demonstrations in Paris, the convoy moved to Lille yesterday night (13 February) the place police reported that round 1,300 automobiles had gathered.

No request was made for an authorization to reveal, main the Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close, the President of the Brussels Region and Minister of the Interior to ban the demonstration. Close tweeted: “We have taken the choice to ban the ‘Freedom Convoy’ which has not been approved to reveal as a result of no request has been despatched. Means are put in place to forestall the blocking of the Brussels-Capital Region.

“The police zones, with the help of the federal police, will divert motorized vehicles coming towards the capital despite the ban. This collaboration between the three levels of power aims to impact public order in the capital as little as possible.”

Avec @AnneliesVl et @rudivervoort, nous avons pris la décision d’interdire le “Convoi de la liberté” qui n’a pas fait l’objet d’une autorisation de manifester automotive aucune demande n’a été envoyée.

— Philippe Close (@PhilippeClose) February 10, 2022

There can be concern that related teams protesting in The Hague, Germany and different locations might also be part of the protestors.

Brussels police urged individuals to not journey into Brussels by automotive as we speak. The metropolis has handled a collection of anti-vaxx protests, which have included violent components which have vandalised EU buildings and companies within the European quarter of the town.

The group is speaking by way of teams on Telegram. Like its Canadian/American counterpart it’s extremely organized and is carefully linked to far-right extremists and actions just like the yellow jackets (gilets jaunes) in France. Indeed, a gilets jaunes organizer was arrested in Paris on Saturday. The Telegram teams are filled with conspiracy theories on ‘Big Pharma’, Bill Gates, Davos, Soros and allegations of kid trafficking by politicians – acquainted conspiracies to these engaged on disinformation.

The protest comes as Belgium has relaxed nearly all its COVID necessities, as of final weekend, ending the telework obligation, a closing time for pubs and eating places and permitting the reopening of nightclubs.

