Brussels meeting is another diplomatic success of Azerbaijan – MPs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. President of

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Union

(EU) Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol

Pashinyan on May 22 in Brussels, Trend reviews.

Following the assembly, Michel made a press assertion absolutely

coinciding with the place of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova commenting on the assembly

characterised its outcomes as one other profitable step in direction of the

signing of a peace treaty and the institution of peace [between

Armenia and Azerbaijan].

“The assembly, which lasted almost 5 hours, was held on the

foundation of the 5 ideas of Azerbaijan, in keeping with

worldwide requirements, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final

Act,” Huseynova mentioned. “Another essential level of this assembly is

that the talks have been held in a format assembly the nationwide pursuits

of Azerbaijan.”

“During the assembly, the expression “Nagorno-Karabakh” wasn’t

talked about, however as an alternative solely the problem of the rights of the Armenian

residents residing in Azerbaijan was raised,” she reminded. “The

Azerbaijani aspect all the time declares that the rights of the Armenian

residents, in addition to different nationwide minorities residing in

Azerbaijan, are protected, and their safety is assured by the

state.”

The MP famous that one of many essential points raised on the

assembly was the delimitation of borders. At the identical time, the

events mentioned humanitarian points, together with these associated to

mine clearance and the destiny of lacking individuals, together with as much as

4,000 Azerbaijani residents who went lacking throughout the first

Karabakh conflict [in the 1990s].

Besides, in response to Huseynova, discussions have been held on

opening a hall between the principle a part of Azerbaijan and

Nakhchivan and an settlement was reached.

“This assembly was one other political and diplomatic success of

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The assembly was efficient in

phrases of building peace and guaranteeing safety within the area,”

added the MP.

Another MP Elshan Musayev mentioned that the most recent trilateral

assembly in Brussels was memorable for its outcomes.

“The pursuits of the Azerbaijani aspect have been critically taken into

account throughout the assembly once more. The actual fact that it lasted

almost 5 hours betokens conducting of a large-scale alternate of

views and discussions,” Musayev famous.

He additionally mentioned that throughout the talks, the expression

“Nagorno-Karabakh” wasn’t talked about, critical discussions associated to

the peace treaty and a large alternate of views on the continuation

of labor on the opening of communications, the implementation of the

Zangazur hall, the regulation of worldwide transportation

and different points have been carried out.

Besides, the MP emphasised that one of many essential ends in

reaching an settlement on holding the primary joint assembly of the

border commissions which is able to cope with problems with border

delimitation [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] and guaranteeing a secure

scenario. The settlement to proceed conferences within the coming months

additionally factors to raised ends in the close to future.

“The clever and purposeful coverage of President Ilham Aliyev

introduced critical success to Azerbaijan on the newest assembly in

Brussels, as nicely,” he mentioned.

According to MP Azer Badamov, one of many notable factors of the

assembly was the non-mentioning of the problem of the standing of

Armenian residents residing in Karabakh.

He famous that one of many points mentioned was associated to the

demining of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation and

the destiny of the lacking individuals.

“Since the top of the second Karabakh War, greater than 200 our

residents have been critically injured or killed because of mine

explosions. According to worldwide requirements, within the post-war

interval, the victorious aspect needs to be introduced with a map of mined

territories to make sure the security of the civilian inhabitants,”

Badamov mentioned.

He added that the assembly events mentioned problems with holding

joint conferences of border commissions, organizing the delimitation

and demarcation course of, opening communications, implementing the

Zangazur hall, organizing state border crossings and transit

site visitors throughout the framework of worldwide norms, the

continuation of the work of the financial advisory group to make sure

financial improvement, and the problems of signing a peace treaty.

Armenian management accepted the brand new realities created by

Azerbaijan, and backbone of the problems raised by it has no

various, concluded Badamov.