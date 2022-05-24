Brussels meeting is another diplomatic success of Azerbaijan – MPs
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Union
(EU) Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol
Pashinyan on May 22 in Brussels, Trend reviews.
Following the assembly, Michel made a press assertion absolutely
coinciding with the place of Azerbaijan.
Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Huseynova commenting on the assembly
characterised its outcomes as one other profitable step in direction of the
signing of a peace treaty and the institution of peace [between
Armenia and Azerbaijan].
“The assembly, which lasted almost 5 hours, was held on the
foundation of the 5 ideas of Azerbaijan, in keeping with
worldwide requirements, the UN Charter, and the Helsinki Final
Act,” Huseynova mentioned. “Another essential level of this assembly is
that the talks have been held in a format assembly the nationwide pursuits
of Azerbaijan.”
“During the assembly, the expression “Nagorno-Karabakh” wasn’t
talked about, however as an alternative solely the problem of the rights of the Armenian
residents residing in Azerbaijan was raised,” she reminded. “The
Azerbaijani aspect all the time declares that the rights of the Armenian
residents, in addition to different nationwide minorities residing in
Azerbaijan, are protected, and their safety is assured by the
state.”
The MP famous that one of many essential points raised on the
assembly was the delimitation of borders. At the identical time, the
events mentioned humanitarian points, together with these associated to
mine clearance and the destiny of lacking individuals, together with as much as
4,000 Azerbaijani residents who went lacking throughout the first
Karabakh conflict [in the 1990s].
Besides, in response to Huseynova, discussions have been held on
opening a hall between the principle a part of Azerbaijan and
Nakhchivan and an settlement was reached.
“This assembly was one other political and diplomatic success of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The assembly was efficient in
phrases of building peace and guaranteeing safety within the area,”
added the MP.
Another MP Elshan Musayev mentioned that the most recent trilateral
assembly in Brussels was memorable for its outcomes.
“The pursuits of the Azerbaijani aspect have been critically taken into
account throughout the assembly once more. The actual fact that it lasted
almost 5 hours betokens conducting of a large-scale alternate of
views and discussions,” Musayev famous.
He additionally mentioned that throughout the talks, the expression
“Nagorno-Karabakh” wasn’t talked about, critical discussions associated to
the peace treaty and a large alternate of views on the continuation
of labor on the opening of communications, the implementation of the
Zangazur hall, the regulation of worldwide transportation
and different points have been carried out.
Besides, the MP emphasised that one of many essential ends in
reaching an settlement on holding the primary joint assembly of the
border commissions which is able to cope with problems with border
delimitation [between Azerbaijan and Armenia] and guaranteeing a secure
scenario. The settlement to proceed conferences within the coming months
additionally factors to raised ends in the close to future.
“The clever and purposeful coverage of President Ilham Aliyev
introduced critical success to Azerbaijan on the newest assembly in
Brussels, as nicely,” he mentioned.
According to MP Azer Badamov, one of many notable factors of the
assembly was the non-mentioning of the problem of the standing of
Armenian residents residing in Karabakh.
He famous that one of many points mentioned was associated to the
demining of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation and
the destiny of the lacking individuals.
“Since the top of the second Karabakh War, greater than 200 our
residents have been critically injured or killed because of mine
explosions. According to worldwide requirements, within the post-war
interval, the victorious aspect needs to be introduced with a map of mined
territories to make sure the security of the civilian inhabitants,”
Badamov mentioned.
He added that the assembly events mentioned problems with holding
joint conferences of border commissions, organizing the delimitation
and demarcation course of, opening communications, implementing the
Zangazur hall, organizing state border crossings and transit
site visitors throughout the framework of worldwide norms, the
continuation of the work of the financial advisory group to make sure
financial improvement, and the problems of signing a peace treaty.
Armenian management accepted the brand new realities created by
Azerbaijan, and backbone of the problems raised by it has no
various, concluded Badamov.