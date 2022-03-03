Brussels Press Club establishes ‘We Are Kyiv Press Club’

As of three March, 2022 Press Club Brussels Europe has additionally grow to be the Kyiv Press Club in solidarity with our colleagues and journalists in Ukraine.

Currently holding each Presidency of the European and the International Association of Press Clubs, the Press Club Brussels Europe launches the “We are Kyiv Press Club” initiative along with the Press Club de France, the Press Club Polska and the Club Suisse de la Presse. The thought is to encourage and invite 250 Press Clubs around the globe to additionally grow to be a ‘Kyiv Press Club’.

“Our Press Club is a place that serves as an open platform for free speech and in support of journalism,” stated Press Club President Alia Papageorgiou.“We will use what means we can to support reporting and Ukrainians in this moment of distress,” she added.

This initiative will enable Ukrainian journalists pressured into exile in Belgium to have a spot to work within the coronary heart of the European quarter.

In response to this initiative, Dmytro Shkurko, the Brussels correspondent of the National News Agency of Ukraine ship this message to the Press Club Brussels Europe crew:

“Dear colleagues, dear Europeans, thank you for your solidarity.

I’d like you to know that your words and deeds, your sympathy coming directly to each and every Ukrainian heart.

“My pricey compatriots are actually combating in opposition to evil. They are actually elevating their arms for his or her life and freedom as a result of each are the only identical now. Be certain, they may by no means surrender. They are as one now, and it’s not doable to kill the desire of total peoples, who determined to combat for his or her freedom.

“We are proud to meet your initiative to place the name of Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, into the names of European and International Press Clubs. It is important, as in these tragic circumstances the words of truth are decisive as ever. This Russian aggression against Ukraine is based on an entire lie from its roots, and the Russian people are also the victims of these horrible lies. Help them, help all the people in Europe and around a Globe to understand what is going on in Ukraine now. We, Ukrainians, are keeping our God-given land. But we also are fighting for freedom and the right to breathe with clean air, free from miasmas of madness and dictatorship. As also all you are. Let’s prevail together in this fight between death and life, between the lie and truth. Long Live Europe! Glory to Heroes!

“Dmytro Shkurko.”

