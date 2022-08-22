Brussels shies away from total Russian EU visa ban

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell on Monday poured chilly water on a proposal to implement an entire ban on Russian vacationers into the EU.

Forbidding all Russians from coming into the EU “is not a good idea,” Borrell mentioned. “We have to be more selective.”

Speaking throughout a university conference in Spain, Borrell mentioned the thought pushed by senior politicians in Kyiv and numerous EU international locations was “quite controversial,” including that it could create division between capitals, as some launched journey bans with out addressing it at EU stage.

Borrell added that Russian oligarchs had been already banned from coming into EU territory as a part of numerous sanctions packages, however cautioned in opposition to extending the proposal to all Russians as a result of “there are many Russians who want to flee their country because they don’t want to live in this situation.”

“More than 300,000 Russians have [fled] their country because they don’t want to live under the rule of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. Are we going to close the door to these Russians? I don’t think it’s a good idea,” he mentioned.

Borrell’s remarks come as EU international ministers are set to debate banning journey visas in Prague subsequent week, with the problem inflicting friction between EU international locations.

Cyprus and Greece have joined German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s place in opposing a block on visas for Russian vacationers, whereas different international locations led by the Baltics, Finland and the Czech Republic have been calling for a full journey ban, echoing pleas from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In an interview with POLITICO, Estonia’s Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu renewed calls to slash Schengen visas for Russians, whereas the Kremlin is committing “genocide” in Ukraine.

On Monday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reiterated calls for to droop the EU’s visa facilitation agreements with Russia and Belarus, which simplified the process for issuing visas.