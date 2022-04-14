Brussels warns EU countries that ruble gas payments may breach sanctions

Press play to hearken to this text

European governments are dealing with a serious dilemma after the European Commission stated Moscow’s demand that funds for fuel deliveries be transformed into rubles dangers breaching EU sanctions.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on March 31 creates a course of the place international consumers of fuel from so-called “unfriendly countries” — an inventory which incorporates EU members — must pay in rubles. In observe, consumers will pay within the unique laborious foreign money designated within the contract, however these euros or {dollars} are then transformed into rubles earlier than the fee is finalized.

The warning from Brussels is that this currency-switching scheme might contravene sanctions imposed after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. That forces EU nations to make a troublesome selection: They can both inform their gas-buying firms to refuse to enroll to Putin’s phrases and face a doable sudden halt to their fuel provides, or danger defying their very own sanctions.

The Netherlands and Germany say firms mustn’t adjust to the Kremlin’s calls for. Italy, one other of the main EU consumers of Russian fuel, continues to be weighing up the Commission’s evaluation. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated final week he was keen to pay in rubles.

According to the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies’ evaluation of Putin’s scheme, fuel consumers would want to arrange two accounts — one in laborious foreign money and one in rubles — with Gazprombank. They would then switch funds into an account denominated within the foreign money of the contract. Gazprombank would promote that international foreign money on the home trade market and switch rubles to the fuel purchaser’s different account. Gazprombank would then switch these rubles to Gazprom.

According to a preliminary authorized evaluation the European Commission shared with EU ambassadors on Wednesday, a readout of which was seen by POLITICO, such a fee system dangers breaching sanctions by granting Russia management over the timing and fee of international foreign money conversion. It additionally stated that Gazprombank could also be in breach of sanctions on “possession and management of currency and financial instruments.”

There’s the same view in Berlin.

“There is an expert opinion that says that this second bank account, which is to be set up, would be a way of circumventing the sanctions,” Germany’s Climate and Economy Minister Robert Habeck told POLITICO, adding: “We cannot allow any circumvention of the sanctions through back doors.”

EU sanctions have been designed to hobble Russia’s central financial institution and impede Putin’s warfare financing. Moscow’s demand for fuel fee in native foreign money is one in every of a number of measures to bolster the ruble comparable to capital controls and ultra-high rates of interest.

A Commission spokesperson stated that 97 p.c of EU fuel contracts with Russia specify funds in euros or {dollars}, and that “companies with such contracts should not accede to Russian demands. We are analysing the new decree and we are in contact with EU energy companies that would be affected, as well as the member states.” The readout stated that 150 contracts might be affected.

Putin on Thursday said that some firms have been already lacking funds for fuel. “We observe a disruption in payments for export deliveries of Russian energy resources. Banks from unfriendly countries are delaying the transfer of payments. I remind you that the task already set is to shift payments for energy resources to the national currency and to gradually exit from the dollar and euro.”

The difficulty is prone to come to a head quickly.

“If the Russians insist on it, May 22 will be an exciting day,” Habeck stated.

The Netherlands on Thursday suggested their firms to not signal the brand new contracts with Gazprom.

“We informed [Dutch companies] that the Commission and Council assessment concluded that the ruble payment system is illegal and therefore companies can’t sign contracts” with Gazprom, stated a spokesperson for the financial system and local weather ministry.

But by doing so, The Hague dangers Putin placing chopping off fuel provides. The Netherlands has plans to double the import capability of liquefied pure fuel, and launched a marketing campaign encouraging companies, authorities buildings and households to cut back power consumption. If a bodily scarcity arises, the nation’s emergency plan foresees potential rationing.

A spokesperson for Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi declined to touch upon the Commission’s evaluation, calling it “preliminary.” Poland can be ready for the ultimate evaluation.

Italy has signaled that whereas it opposes Putin’s ruble gambit and considers it a breach of contract, it believes Putin’s system would not have an effect on European clients.

“The conversion from payment in euros or dollars to rubles is an internal matter for the Russian Federation. That’s what I understood,” Draghi stated final month.

Leonie Kijewski, Hans Joachim von der Burchard and America Hernandez contributed reporting.