‘Brutal’ assault on prison officers

A brutal assault at WA’s important most safety jail has left jail officers requiring cosmetic surgery for his or her accidents.

A “brutal” assault by an inmate at WA’s Casuarina Prison has left wardens requiring cosmetic surgery to restore extreme accidents.

WA Prison Officers Union State Secretary Andy Smith instructed 6PR on Thursday the incident stemmed from understaffing at services throughout the state.

At the time of Tuesday’s allegedly unprovoked assault, the 2 officers have been unlocking a door.

“The prisoner came out aggressive and punching,” Mr Smith mentioned. “It was unexpected and very brutal.”

The officers have been left with damaged noses, loosened enamel and required cosmetic surgery.

According to Mr Smith, the extra critically injured officer was attributable to be launched from hospital on Wednesday.

“It was fairly substantial and horrific injuries that he’s sustained just in the course of his normal duties,” Mr Smith mentioned.

“You can be on guard so to speak, but you can’t be for 12 hours a shift.”

Just three days previous to the assault, the prisoner is alleged to have attacked different officers, but it surely was determined to not transfer him to a better safety space.

According to Mr Smith, Casuarina is brief staffed by round 30-50 officers every single day, which ends up in a better probability of incidents occurring.

Casuarina Prison is the principle maximum-security jail for male prisoners in WA.

In December 2021, a riot broke out on the facility, with dozens of prisoners barricading themselves in one of many wings and inflicting extreme injury.

At the time, Mr Smith mentioned “our members are at breaking point and are exhausted from doing countless hours of overtime just to ensure the prisons can run”.

There are over 400 jail officers unable to work and receiving compensation in WA, predominantly as the results of assaults by inmates.

In August 2021, the WA Public Sector Commissioner launched an investigation into employment practices and office tradition within the state’s jail system.

At the time, Corrective Services Minister Bill Johnston mentioned the main focus was getting prisons to function “efficiently” as a way to ship one of the best worth for the taxpayer.

With 7000 adults incarcerated throughout 16 establishments, WA’s jail system value over $1 billion to function in 2020-21.