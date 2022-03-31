Brutal attack after drag event in Pasadena sparks hate crime investigation

An assault early Friday close to a Pasadena bar is being investigated as a hate crime on account of feedback reportedly made by the assailants.

Six victims have been attacked round 2:30 a.m. in a parking zone behind ix Tapa Cantina, a restaurant and nightclub on bustling Colorado Boulevard, in accordance with the Pasadena Police Department.

Lt. Bill Grisafe, a spokesperson for the division, mentioned victims reported a number of males instigated the violence and that it was unprovoked.

We are conscious of and are actively investigating an incident that occurred final week as patrons have been leaving the Ixtapa Cantina. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime and we’re asking anybody who might have witnessed the incident to supply any data 1of4 pic.twitter.com/7yk4vPsFwR — Pasadena Police (@PasadenaPD) March 30, 2022

The night time of the assault, ix Tapa Cantina was holding its weekly drag night time, bar proprietor Jack Huang mentioned by telephone Monday.

Ix Tapa, situated within the metropolis’s well-liked Old Town space, started internet hosting the occasion about six months in the past, and Huang mentioned it attracts a big LGBTQ crowd.

“It’s very sad that this kind of stuff is still going on,” Huang mentioned. “It just makes you really, really upset and sad.”

Huang wasn’t at his institution on the time of the altercation, and heard the occasions from employees secondhand — together with a report that one of many visitors was “severely injured.”

Three males detailed the harrowing incident in an interview with KABC-TV Channel 7, exhibiting graphic pictures of their bruised and bloodied faces. Diamond Gonzalez, of El Monte, instructed the outlet that he was struck from behind and that the blow “knocked me out cold.”

“Everyone looked like bowling pins getting knocked down,” Noah Offield, one other sufferer, instructed the outlet. The beating reportedly lasted 5 to 10 minutes.

For the final 28 years, Huang has operated eating places within the Old Town space and he mentioned usually the neighborhood has supported its LGBTQ residents. He says he can’t bear in mind the final time what he described as “gay-bashing” happened within the space, however wearily famous it will possibly occur anyplace.

According to Grisafe, feedback reportedly made by the attackers prompted the authorities to research the incident as a hate crime. He didn’t present particulars about what was mentioned.

In a statement posted to social media, the Pasadena Police Department mentioned “it recognizes the importance of protecting the safety and dignity of all of our community members and we stand in solidarity with those affected by the heinous attacks perpetrated last week.”

Gonzalez, one of many victims, instructed ABC-7 his purpose for talking out “is to seek justice for my friends and my family and also to make sure that this never happens to anybody else.”

It’s not identified what number of assailants there have been. Grisafe mentioned accounts diverse on the quantity and their descriptions, and police at the moment are looking for proof to make clear.

Huang mentioned the bar doesn’t have cameras pointed on the parking zone, which is operated by a personal firm that’s cooperating with the investigation.

The subsequent drag night time is quick approaching, however Huang isn’t certain in the event that they’ll host it this week.

“Maybe some people are going to feel a little nervous to come out,” he mentioned.

Going ahead, he’s contemplating stationing personnel within the parking zone on the finish of the night time.

“Just to provide a higher level of security awareness,” he mentioned.