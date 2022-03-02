Brutal onslaught rages in Ukraine as Zelensky calls for more international support | CNN



Kyiv, Ukraine

CNN

—

Russia’s brutal onslaught of Ukraine is raging on a number of fronts, however regardless of determined pleas for extra worldwide help, the nation faces Moscow’s offensive largely alone.

Key cities in Ukraine have been attacked from a number of sides Tuesday, with Russia launching strikes on buildings within the middle of the capital Kyiv.

Russian troops have taken full management of the southern metropolis of Kherson, Russian state information company TASS reported protection ministry officers as saying, though the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denies the town has fallen and says some elements stay underneath Ukrainian management.

CNN was unable to instantly confirm Russia’s claims, though video and social media posts verified by CNN offered new proof that the Russians are transferring all through the town apparently unimpeded.

In Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv, a Wednesday morning strike on the regional police division and Kharkiv National University left the buildings engulfed by fireplace, in keeping with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and movies geolocated by CNN.

At least 136 folks, together with 13 youngsters, have been killed since Russia invaded Thursday – and one other 400 civilians have been injured, in keeping with the United Nations, although it cautioned the actual toll was more likely to be a lot larger.

Institute for the Study of War, Maps4News, Google Maps, CNN reporting

As the assaults proceed, Russia is going through elevated criticism over its invasion of Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden slamming Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his State of the Union speech Tuesday for a “premeditated and unprovoked war.”

“Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been,” Biden stated, as he introduced a ban on Russian plane and airways from coming into US airspace.

‘He has no concept what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin

But whereas the US and NATO allies have aided Ukraine by sharing arms, army gear and intelligence whereas imposing dramatic sanctions on Russia, the alliance has to date made clear it has no plans to ship troopers into Ukraine – a place Biden reiterated in his speech Tuesday.

Ukraine, which isn’t a NATO member, has mounted a fierce reistance, however in a uncommon interview from a Kyiv bunker Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his nation – which has a a lot smaller military than Russia – wants extra assist to forestall the disaster from spreading throughout Europe.

“I’ve spoken to Biden many times,” Zelensky informed CNN’s Matthew Chance. “And I’ve told them many times that Ukraine will resist and fight stronger than anyone else but on our own against Russia we won’t manage it.”

As Russia launched strikes on key cities Tuesday, Zelensky warned Russia was indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian residents and historic landmarks.

“As you can see, no one is being very careful about the targets. We see the children are being killed,” he stated. “We are defending our right for life.”

The UK Ministry of Defense stated in its newest intelligence replace Tuesday that Russia had elevated its air and artillery strikes in opposition to densely populated city areas throughout Ukraine over the previous 48 hours. Russian forces had encircled the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol, it added.

A 40-mile Russian convoy of tanks, armored automobiles and towed artillery continues to edge towards the Ukrainian capital, in keeping with satellite tv for pc photographs from Maxar Technologies. A US official stated the convoy has been stalled attributable to gasoline provide points, whereas the UK stated in its newest intelligence replace that the column continues to make gradual progress towards Kyiv.

In Kyiv, sick youngsters are being treated in a hospital’s underground bomb shelters. A missile hit a non-public maternity clinic close to the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, leaving the clinic broken however nonetheless standing, in keeping with the Adonis maternity clinic chief Vitaliy Gyrin’s Facebook submit. Separately, a army strike tore via two condominium blocks in a city west of Kyiv.

Russian forces additionally struck a Holocaust memorial website in Kyiv and so they fired rockets that landed close to a TV tower. In an announcement Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense acknowledged finishing up long-range strikes with precision weapons on communications infrastructure in Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, was rocked by at the very least two giant explosions on Tuesday night within the metropolis’s north, a resident stated.

New movies posted to social media early Wednesday and verified by CNN confirmed badly broken buildings in western Kharkiv in an space with markets, shops and residential buildings. The injury is unrelated to a significant explosion that took half within the northern a part of the town.

And preventing befell in a single day within the metropolis between Russian and Ukranian militaries close to a Kharkiv army hospital, the top of the native police informed Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne News. It’s unclear whether or not the explosion and reported preventing are associated.

As the civilian demise toll rises, the worldwide neighborhood is stepping up stress on Putin, leaving Russia more and more remoted.

Biden stated the US stood with Ukraine, including “let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people.”

US oil and fuel firm ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to depart its final remaining oil-and-gas undertaking in Russia, whereas a spokesperson for US multinational Boeing confirmed in an announcement to CNN that the corporate has suspended main operations in Moscow and quickly closed its workplace in Kyiv.

But Zelensky has urged the worldwide neighborhood to do extra, calling on the US and NATO to determine a no-fly zone over Ukraine or put boots on the bottom.

“If somebody wants to help us, everybody has to act swiftly,” Zelensky added. “This is the moment.”

Zelensky additionally predicted troubles in NATO member states if Russia seizes management of his nation. “If Ukraine fails, then all these troops will be at your borders, Poland, Lithuania … and you’ll be facing greater issues. There’ll be other provocations there,” he stated.

Zelensky’s message to President Biden: ‘This battle is for all of the world’

In his speech Tuesday, Biden reiterated Tuesday that US wouldn’t deploy troops to Ukraine, which isn’t a NATO member.

Instead, American troops have been in Europe to “defend our NATO allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.”

“As I’ve made crystal clear, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power,” he stated in his speech Tuesday.

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.”

The UN launched emergency appeals to assist Ukrainian refugees after saying that some 677,000 folks have fled Ukraine to neighboring international locations in “less than a week.”

“We are looking at what could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated in an announcement.