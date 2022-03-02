Brutal onslaught rages in Ukraine as Zelensky calls for more international support | CNN

Europe

Brutal onslaught rages in Ukraine as Zelensky calls for more international support

Kyiv, Ukraine
CNN
—  

Russia’s brutal onslaught of Ukraine is raging on a number of fronts, however regardless of determined pleas for extra worldwide help, the nation faces Moscow’s offensive largely alone.

Key cities in Ukraine have been attacked from a number of sides Tuesday, with Russia launching strikes on buildings within the middle of the capital Kyiv.

Russian troops have taken full management of the southern metropolis of Kherson, Russian state information company TASS reported protection ministry officers as saying, though the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense denies the town has fallen and says some elements stay underneath Ukrainian management.

CNN was unable to instantly confirm Russia’s claims, though video and social media posts verified by CNN offered new proof that the Russians are transferring all through the town apparently unimpeded.

In Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, Kharkiv, a Wednesday morning strike on the regional police division and Kharkiv National University left the buildings engulfed by fireplace, in keeping with Ukraine’s State Emergency Service and movies geolocated by CNN.

At least 136 folks, together with 13 youngsters, have been killed since Russia invaded Thursday – and one other 400 civilians have been injured, in keeping with the United Nations, although it cautioned the actual toll was more likely to be a lot larger.

As the assaults proceed, Russia is going through elevated criticism over its invasion of Ukraine, with US President Joe Biden slamming Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in his State of the Union speech Tuesday for a “premeditated and unprovoked war.”

“Putin is now isolated from the world more than he has ever been,” Biden stated, as he introduced a ban on Russian plane and airways from coming into US airspace.

‘He has no concept what’s coming’: Biden sends message to Putin

But whereas the US and NATO allies have aided Ukraine by sharing arms, army gear and intelligence whereas imposing dramatic sanctions on Russia, the alliance has to date made clear it has no plans to ship troopers into Ukraine – a place Biden reiterated in his speech Tuesday.

Ukraine, which isn’t a NATO member, has mounted a fierce reistance, however in a uncommon interview from a Kyiv bunker Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his nation – which has a a lot smaller military than Russia – wants extra assist to forestall the disaster from spreading throughout Europe.

“I’ve spoken to Biden many times,” Zelensky informed CNN’s Matthew Chance. “And I’ve told them many times that Ukraine will resist and fight stronger than anyone else but on our own against Russia we won’t manage it.”

As Russia launched strikes on key cities Tuesday, Zelensky warned Russia was indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian residents and historic landmarks.

“As you can see, no one is being very careful about the targets. We see the children are being killed,” he stated. “We are defending our right for life.”

The UK Ministry of Defense stated in its newest intelligence replace Tuesday that Russia had elevated its air and artillery strikes in opposition to densely populated city areas throughout Ukraine over the previous 48 hours. Russian forces had encircled the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson and Mariupol, it added.

A 40-mile Russian convoy of tanks, armored automobiles and towed artillery continues to edge towards the Ukrainian capital, in keeping with satellite tv for pc photographs from Maxar Technologies. A US official stated the convoy has been stalled attributable to gasoline provide points, whereas the UK stated in its newest intelligence replace that the column continues to make gradual progress towards Kyiv.

An explosion is seen at a TV tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1. <a href=Russian forces fired rockets close to the tower and struck a Holocaust memorial website in Kyiv hours after warning of “high-precision” strikes on different services linked to Ukrainian safety businesses.” class=”gallery-image__dam-img”/>

An explosion is seen at a TV tower in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 1. Russian forces fired rockets close to the tower and struck a Holocaust memorial website in Kyiv hours after warning of “high-precision” strikes on different services linked to Ukrainian safety businesses.

Members of a Ukrainian civil protection unit go new assault rifles to the alternative facet of a blown-up bridge on Kyiv’s northern entrance on March 1. A 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks, armored automobiles and towed artillery was headed towards the Ukrainian capital, in keeping with satellite tv for pc photographs from Maxar Technologies.

A lady named Helen comforts her 8-year-old daughter, Polina, within the bomb shelter of a Kyiv youngsters’s hospital on March 1. The woman was on the hospital being handled for encephalitis, or irritation of the mind.

An administrative constructing is seen in Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling on March 1. Russian forces have scaled up their bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis.

Medical staff present a new child to a girl who gave start in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 1. The maternity hospital is now additionally used as a medical ward and bomb shelter.

Ukrainian emergency staff carry a physique of a sufferer following shelling that hit the City Hall constructing in Kharkiv on March 1.

Ukrainian refugees attempt to keep heat on the Medyka border crossing in Poland on March 1. As bitter preventing takes place throughout the nation, many Ukrainians are fleeing the nation at a tempo that might flip into “Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” the United Nations Refugee Agency stated.

Passengers anxiously board trains in Kyiv earlier than heading to locations within the western a part of the nation on Monday, February 28.

A bridge is destroyed close to the city of Bucha, Ukraine, on February 28.

Volunteers in Kyiv signal as much as be part of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces on February 28.

A member of the Territorial Defense Forces masses rifle magazines in Kyiv on February 28.

Delegations from Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Belarus on February 28. Both sides mentioned a possible “ceasefire and the end of combat actions on the territory of Ukraine,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak informed reporters. Without going into element, Podolyak stated that either side would return to their capitals for consultations over whether or not to implement quite a lot of “decisions.”

Ukrainian forces order a person to the bottom on February 28 as they elevated safety measures amid Russian assaults in Kyiv.

Mothers are likely to their infants within the bomb shelter of a youngsters’s hospital in Kyiv on February 28.

Russian infantry mobility automobiles are destroyed after preventing in Kharkiv on February 28. A residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, was hit by a rocket attack, in keeping with Ukrainian officers and a number of social media movies geolocated by CNN. A civilian was killed and 31 folks have been wounded, the town’s council stated.

Ukrainian forces are seen inside a basement getting used as a army base in Dnipro, Ukraine, on February 28.

A displaced Ukrainian cradles her youngster at a short lived shelter arrange inside a gymnasium in Beregsurány, Hungary, on February 28. More than half a million refugees have fled Ukraine to neighboring international locations, in keeping with the UN’s refugee company.

Smoke billows over the Ukrainian metropolis of Vasylkiv, simply exterior Kyiv on Sunday, February 27. A fireplace at an oil storage space was seen raging on the Vasylkiv Air Base.

A pair embraces at a railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on February 27. The girl was about to board a prepare heading west.

Satellite photographs present vital injury to a part of an plane hangar on the Hostomel Air Base exterior Kyiv on February 27. The world’s largest plane, the Antonov AN-225 Mriya, was destroyed by a Russian assault on the airport, according to Ukraine government officials.

People wait on a platform contained in the railway station in Lviv, Ukraine, on February 27. Thousands of individuals at Lviv’s foremost prepare station tried to board trains that will take them out of Ukraine.

A Russian armored automobile burns after preventing in Kharkiv on February 27. Street preventing broke out as Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, and residents have been urged to remain in shelters and never journey.

Local residents put together Molotov cocktails in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on February 27.

Cars line up on the highway exterior Mostyska, Ukraine, as folks try to flee to Poland on February 27.

Ukrainian troops in Kyiv escort a prisoner February 27 who they suspected of being a Russian agent.

Ukrainian service members take place on the Vasylkiv Air Base close to Kyiv on February 27.

A lady sleeps on chairs February 27 within the underground car parking zone of a Kyiv resort that has been was a bomb shelter.

An explosion lights up the sky to the south of Kyiv early on February 27. That and another large explosion appeared to have been round Vasylkiv, which has a big army airfield and a number of gasoline tanks and is about about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Kyiv.

Ukrainian service members take cowl in a shelter on the Vasylkiv Air Base close to Kyiv on Saturday, February 26.

A broken residential constructing is seen in Kyiv on February 26.

People in Kyiv run for canopy throughout shelling on February 26.

An condominium constructing in Kyiv is seen after it was broken by shelling on February 26. The outer partitions of a number of condominium items seemed to be blown out completely, with the interiors blackened and particles hanging unfastened.

A police automobile patrols the streets of Kyiv on February 26.

Ukrainian troops examine a website following a Russian airstrike in Kyiv on February 26.

Following a nationwide directive to assist complicate the invading Russian Army’s makes an attempt to navigate, a highway employee removes indicators close to Pisarivka, Ukraine, on February 26.

A person kneels in entrance of a Russian tank in Bakhmach, Ukraine, on February 26 as Ukrainian residents tried to cease the tank from transferring ahead. The dramatic scene was captured on video, and CNN confirmed its authenticity. The second drew comparisons to the enduring “Tank Man” of Tiananmen Square.

Members of the Territorial Defense Force — Ukraine’s army reserve — put together to defend Kyiv on February 26.

Ukrainian service members gather unexploded shells after preventing with advancing Russian troops in Kyiv early on February 26.

People in Kyiv board a prepare heading to the west of the nation on February 26. Kelly Clements, the United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, told CNN that greater than 120,000 folks had left Ukraine whereas 850,000 have been internally displaced.

Ukrainian service members search for and gather unexploded shells after preventing in Kyiv on February 26.

Smoke and flames are seen close to Kyiv on February 26. Explosions were seen and heard in elements of the capital as Ukrainians battled to carry again advancing Russian troops.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video to Facebook on Friday, February 25, vowing to defend his nation as he stood on a Kyiv avenue with different leaders of his administration. “We are all here,” he stated. “Our military are here. Citizens and society are here. We are all here defending our independence, our state and it will remain so. Glory to our defenders! Glory to our women defenders! Glory to Ukraine!”

The physique of a Russian soldier lies subsequent to a Russian automobile exterior Kharkiv on February 25.

A lady weeps in her automobile after crossing the border from Ukraine into Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania, on February 25.

A Ukrainian soldier sits injured from crossfire inside Kyiv on February 25.

A baby from Ukraine sleeps in a tent at a humanitarian middle in Palanca, Moldova, on February 25.

A firefighter walks between the ruins of a downed plane in Kyiv on February 25.

Newly married couple Yaryna Arieva and Sviatoslav Fursin pose for picture in Kyiv on February 25 after they joined the Territorial Defense Forces, a department of Ukraine’s armed forces that’s comprised largely of volunteers.

Members of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv on February 25.

People stroll previous a residential constructing in Kyiv that was hit in an alleged Russian airstrike on February 25.

The physique of a college worker, who in keeping with locals was killed in current shelling, lies within the separatist-controlled city of Horlivka in Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 25.

Kyiv residents take shelter in an underground parking storage on February 25.

In this handout picture from the Ukrainian authorities, firefighters reply to the scene of a residential constructing on fireplace in Kyiv on February 25. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, stated the town had been hit by “cruise or ballistic missiles.”

A wounded girl stands exterior a hospital after an assault on the japanese Ukrainian city of Chuhuiv, exterior of Kharkiv, on Thursday, February 24.

The physique of a rocket stays in an condominium after shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24.

A boy performs together with his pill in a public basement used as a bomb shelter in Kyiv on February 24.

A person mourns after an airstrike reportedly hit an condominium complicated in Chuhuiv on February 24.

Rescuers work at a crash website on February 24 after a Ukrainian army aircraft fell and caught fireplace exterior of Kyiv, in keeping with the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. The explanation for the crash wasn’t indicated.

Sviatoslav Fursin, left, and Yaryna Arieva kneel throughout their wedding ceremony on the St. Michael’s Cathedral in Kyiv on February 24. They had deliberate on getting married in May, however they rushed to tie the knot as a result of assaults by Russian forces. “We maybe can die, and we just wanted to be together before all of that,” Arieva stated.

Ukrainian service members sit atop armored automobiles driving in japanese Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 24.

People in Kyiv attempt to board a bus to journey west towards Poland on February 24.

US President Joe Biden arrives within the East Room of the White House to address the Russian invasion on February 24. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Biden stated, laying out a set of measures that may “impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time.”

Smoke rises from a army airport in Chuhuiv on February 24. Airports were also hit in Boryspil, Kharkiv, Ozerne, Kulbakino, Kramatorsk and Chornobaivka.

People search shelter inside a subway station in Kharkiv on February 24.

Russian army automobiles are seen on the Chernobyl energy plant close to Pripyat, Ukraine, on February 24. Russian forces have seized control of the the plant, the positioning of the world’s worst nuclear catastrophe, in keeping with the company that manages the world.

Firefighters try to extinguish a hearth after a reported strike in Chuhuiv on February 24.

People wait after boarding a bus to depart Kyiv on February 24.

Ukrainian President Zelensky holds an emergency assembly in Kyiv on February 24. In a video address, Zelensky introduced that he was introducing martial legislation. He urged folks to stay calm.

Police officers examine the stays of a missile that landed in Kyiv on February 24.

A workers member of a Kyiv resort talks on the telephone on February 24.

Smoke rises from an air protection base after an obvious Russian strike in Mariupol on February 24. A CNN staff in Mariupol reported listening to a barrage of artillery.

People wait in line to purchase prepare tickets on the central station in Kyiv on February 24.

A protracted line of vehicles is seen exiting Kyiv on February 24. Heavy visitors seemed to be heading west, away from the place explosions have been heard early within the morning.

A photograph offered by the Ukrainian President’s workplace seems to indicate an explosion in Kyiv early on February 24.

People in Moscow watch a televised handle by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he announces a military operation within the Donbas area of japanese Ukraine on February 24. “Whoever tries to interfere with us, and even more so to create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and will lead you to such consequences as you have never experienced in your history,” he stated.

An emergency meeting of the UN Security Council is held in New York to debate the disaster on February 23. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres informed Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease “attacking Ukraine” and to present peace an opportunity.

A convoy of Russian army automobiles is seen February 23 within the Rostov area of Russia, which runs alongside Ukraine’s japanese border.

Ukrainian troopers discuss in a shelter on the entrance line close to Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on February 23.

Smoke rises from a broken energy plant in Shchastya that Ukrainian authorities say was hit by shelling on February 22.

A broken home is labored on after shelling close to the Ukrainian front-line metropolis of Novoluhanske on February 22.

Mourners collect at a church in Kyiv on February 22 for the funeral of Ukrainian Army Capt. Anton Sydorov. The Ukrainian army stated he was killed by a shrapnel wound on February 19 after a number of rounds of artillery fireplace have been directed at Ukrainian positions close to Myronivske.

Ukrainian troopers pay their respects throughout Sydorov’s funeral in Kyiv on February 22.

An indication shows conversion charges at a forex alternate kiosk in Kyiv on February 22. Global markets tumbled the day after Putin ordered troops into elements of japanese Ukraine.

Russian howitzers are loaded onto prepare vehicles close to Taganrog, Russia, on February 22.

People who left a separatist-held area in japanese Ukraine watch an address by Putin from their resort room in Taganrog, Russia, on February 21. Putin blasted Kyiv’s rising safety ties with the West, and in prolonged remarks in regards to the historical past of the USSR and the formation of the Ukrainian Socialist Soviet Republic, he appeared to forged doubt on Ukraine’s proper to self-determination.

Putin signs decrees recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic in a ceremony in Moscow on February 21. Earlier within the day, the heads of the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics requested the Kremlin chief acknowledge their independence and sovereignty. Members of Putin’s Security Council supported the initiative in a gathering earlier within the day.

Protesters demanding financial sanctions in opposition to Russia stand exterior the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on February 21. Only a small variety of protesters confirmed as much as reveal.

Activists maintain a efficiency in entrance of the Russian embassy in Kyiv on February 21 in assist of prisoners who have been arrested in Crimea. They say the purple doorways are an emblem of the doorways that have been kicked in to go looking and arrest Crimean Tatars, a Muslim ethnic minority.

Ukrainian servicemen store within the front-line city of Avdiivka, Ukraine, on February 21.

People lay flowers on the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 21.

A neighborhood resident exhibits the depth of a crater from shelling in a discipline behind his home within the village of Tamarchuk, Ukraine, on February 20.

Ukrainian service members are seen alongside the entrance line exterior of Popasna, Ukraine, on February 20.

People evacuated from the pro-Russian separatist areas of Ukraine are seen at a short lived shelter in Taganrog, Russia, on February 20.

Anastasia Manha lulls her 2-month-old son Mykyta after alleged shelling by separatists forces in Novohnativka, Ukraine, on February 20.

A Ukrainian soldier stays on place on the entrance line close to Novohnativka on February 20.

A pair arrives on the metropolis council to get married in Odessa, Ukraine, on February 20. As Ukrainian authorities reported additional ceasefire violations and prime Western officers warned about an impending battle, life went on in different elements of the nation.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, left, visits troopers at a front-line place in Novoluhanske on February 19. Minutes after he left, the position came under fire. No one was injured.

A lady rests in a automobile close to a border checkpoint in Avilo-Uspenka, Russia, on February 19.

Residents of the breakaway Donetsk state join evacuation to Russia on February 19. The evacuation orders were given by pro-Russian separatist leaders in japanese Ukraine’s breakaway areas, who claimed they have been crucial due to an imminent offensive by the Ukrainian military. Ukrainian officers repeatedly denied any such plans and accused the separatists of launching a “disinformation campaign.”

A Ukrainian service member walks by a constructing on February 19 that was hit by mortar fireplace within the front-line village of Krymske, Ukraine.

Fighter jets fly over Belarus throughout a joint army train the nation held with Russia on February 19.

Ukrainian troopers stand guard at a army command middle in Novoluhanske on February 19.

People sit on a bus in Donetsk on February 18 after they have been ordered to evacuate to Russia by pro-Russian separatists.

The stays of a army automobile are seen in a car parking zone exterior a authorities constructing following an explosion in Donetsk on February 18. Ukrainian and US officers stated the automobile explosion was a staged attack designed to stoke tensions in japanese Ukraine.

A memorial service and candlelight vigil is held on the St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on February 18. They honored those who died in 2014 whereas protesting in opposition to the federal government of President Viktor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian chief who later fled the nation.

A kindergarten that officers say was damaged by shelling is seen in Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, on February 17. No lives have been misplaced, but it surely was a stark reminder of the stakes for folks dwelling close to the entrance traces that separate Ukrainian authorities forces from Russian-backed separatists.

Children play on outdated Soviet tanks in entrance of the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on February 16.

Ambassadors of European international locations lay roses on the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv on February 16. The wall comprises the names and pictures of army members who’ve died for the reason that battle with Russian-backed separatists started in 2014.

US troops stroll on the tarmac on the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland on February 16. US paratroopers landed in Poland as a part of a deployment of a number of thousand despatched to bolster NATO’s japanese flank in response to tensions with Russia.

A 200-meter-long Ukrainian flag is unfolded on the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv on February 16 to mark a “Day of Unity,” an impromptu celebration declared by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Travelers wait in line to examine in to their departing flights February 15 on the Boryspil International Airport exterior Kyiv. US President Joe Biden urged Americans in Ukraine to leave the country, warning that “things could go crazy quickly” within the area.

A Ukrainian serviceman carries an anti-tank weapon throughout an train within the Donetsk area of japanese Ukraine on February 15.

A location of Oschadbank, a state-owned financial institution, is seen in Kyiv on February 15. The web sites of Oschadbank and PrivatBank, the nation’s two largest banks, were hit by cyberattacks that day, as have been the web sites of Ukraine’s protection ministry and military, in keeping with Ukrainian authorities businesses.

A lady and youngster stroll beneath a army monument in Senkivka, Ukraine, on February 14. It’s on the outskirts of the Three Sisters border crossing between Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.

F/A-18E and 18F Super Hornets are seen on the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman, an American plane service within the Adriatic Sea on February 14. The Truman was on its approach to the Middle East in mid-December, however the Pentagon decided to keep it in Europe as tensions started to escalate.

Ukrainian service members discuss at a front-line place in japanese Ukraine on February 14.

Members of Ukraine’s National Guard look out a window as they trip a bus via the capital of Kyiv on February 14.

Satellite photographs taken on February 13 by Maxar Technologies revealed that dozens of helicopters had appeared at a beforehand vacant airbase in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Russian navy’s diesel-electric Kilo-class submarine, Rostov-on-Don, strikes via Turkey’s Bosphorus Strait en path to the Black Sea on February 13.

US troopers and army automobiles are seen at a army airport in Mielec, Poland, on February 12. The White House permitted a plan for the almost 2,000 US troops in Poland to help Americans who may try to evacuate Ukraine, in keeping with two US officers acquainted with the matter.

An anti-war demonstration takes place in Kyiv’s Independence Square on February 12.

Pro-Russian separatists observe the motion of Ukrainian troops from trenches in Ukraine’s Donbas space on February 11.

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles that have been delivered to Kyiv on February 10 as a part of a US army assist package deal for Ukraine.

Ukrainian service members stroll on an armored preventing automobile throughout a coaching train in japanese Ukraine’s Donetsk area on February 10.


In Kyiv, sick youngsters are being treated in a hospital’s underground bomb shelters. A missile hit a non-public maternity clinic close to the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, leaving the clinic broken however nonetheless standing, in keeping with the Adonis maternity clinic chief Vitaliy Gyrin’s Facebook submit. Separately, a army strike tore via two condominium blocks in a city west of Kyiv.

Russian forces additionally struck a Holocaust memorial website in Kyiv and so they fired rockets that landed close to a TV tower. In an announcement Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense acknowledged finishing up long-range strikes with precision weapons on communications infrastructure in Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis, was rocked by at the very least two giant explosions on Tuesday night within the metropolis’s north, a resident stated.

New movies posted to social media early Wednesday and verified by CNN confirmed badly broken buildings in western Kharkiv in an space with markets, shops and residential buildings. The injury is unrelated to a significant explosion that took half within the northern a part of the town.

And preventing befell in a single day within the metropolis between Russian and Ukranian militaries close to a Kharkiv army hospital, the top of the native police informed Ukraine’s public broadcaster, Suspilne News. It’s unclear whether or not the explosion and reported preventing are associated.

As the civilian demise toll rises, the worldwide neighborhood is stepping up stress on Putin, leaving Russia more and more remoted.

Biden stated the US stood with Ukraine, including “let us continue to draw inspiration from the iron will of the Ukrainian people.”

US oil and fuel firm ExxonMobil pledged Tuesday to depart its final remaining oil-and-gas undertaking in Russia, whereas a spokesperson for US multinational Boeing confirmed in an announcement to CNN that the corporate has suspended main operations in Moscow and quickly closed its workplace in Kyiv.

But Zelensky has urged the worldwide neighborhood to do extra, calling on the US and NATO to determine a no-fly zone over Ukraine or put boots on the bottom.

“If somebody wants to help us, everybody has to act swiftly,” Zelensky added. “This is the moment.”

Zelensky additionally predicted troubles in NATO member states if Russia seizes management of his nation. “If Ukraine fails, then all these troops will be at your borders, Poland, Lithuania … and you’ll be facing greater issues. There’ll be other provocations there,” he stated.

Zelensky’s message to President Biden: ‘This battle is for all of the world’

In his speech Tuesday, Biden reiterated Tuesday that US wouldn’t deploy troops to Ukraine, which isn’t a NATO member.

Instead, American troops have been in Europe to “defend our NATO allies in the event that Putin decides to keep moving west.”

“As I’ve made crystal clear, the United States and our Allies will defend every inch of territory of NATO countries with the full force of our collective power,” he stated in his speech Tuesday.

“When the history of this era is written, Putin’s war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.”

The UN launched emergency appeals to assist Ukrainian refugees after saying that some 677,000 folks have fled Ukraine to neighboring international locations in “less than a week.”

“We are looking at what could become Europe’s largest refugee crisis this century,” UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated in an announcement.



