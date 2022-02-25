‘Brutal’: PM adds 25 Russians to ‘hit list’

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned Russia and Vladimir Putin for waging battle on Ukraine.

Australia has denounced Russia’s “brutal, unprovoked and unacceptable” invasion of Ukraine as a flagrant breach of worldwide regulation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison emerged tonight after briefings from intelligence and safety officers warning officers have been working to observe potential cyber safety threats at residence.

“About 2:00pm this afternoon, the Russian government declared that they had commenced a so-called ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine,’’ he said.

“And they said this after months of aggression and intimidation. But I’ll call it what it is – the Russian government launched a brutal invasion, unprovoked, on Ukraine, and should be condemned for doing so – and Australia does.

“Together with the international community, we are banding together in strong terms to condemn these outrageous acts in the strongest possible terms.”

The Prime Minister mentioned Australia was working to supply help to an estimated 1,400 Australians who’re trapped within the nation.

“My message to those Australians who continue to be in Ukraine is to – where safe to do so – leave,’’ he said.

“We have been saying this for some time now. Australians in Ukraine who are unable to leave should shelter in place until it is safe to depart, to monitor the Smartraveller travel advice for updates, and register their whereabouts on the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s online portal. It’s important that they do this.

“We believe there are up to around an estimated 1,400 Australians in Ukraine. But that is not the number that we currently have registered formally through those processes.”

Australia’s ‘hit list’ grows as PM sanctions 25 extra Putin-linked Russians

Mr Morrison warned sanctions in opposition to Russia would proceed to ramp up.

“We are now moving to place restrictions on Australians investing in a further four financial institutions,’’ he said.

“There will be further waves of sanctions as we identify those responsible for these egregious acts, including – as I discussed this afternoon with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade – moving on around over 300 members of the Russian Parliament.

“We must ensure there is a cost for this violent, unacceptable, and egregious behaviour. There must be a cost. It sends a very clear message. You sanction, support, benefit from this type of violence, then you will be isolated, you will be targeted, your assets will be frozen, you will not be able to go about your life freely – you will be tracked down and you will have your livelihoods completely disrupted in the same way that they are seeking to disrupt the lives of others.

Mr Morrison confirmed the sanctions will now be expanded to a “second phase” to focus on military commanders, deputy defence ministers and Russian mercenaries.

“Yesterday, I announced travel bans on eight members of Russia’s Security Council,’’ he said.

“They will come into effect at midnight this evening. I’ve also announced financial sanctions which mean Australian individuals and entities cannot do business with five Russian banks.

“We are now progressing in the second phase of those financial sanctions. The acting minister of financial affairs, Senator Birmingham, has completed the process of applying sanctions to an additional 25 persons. This includes army commanders, deputy defence ministers and Russian mercenaries who have been responsible for the unprovoked and unacceptable regression, and four entities involved in the development and sale of military technology and weapons.”

The Prime Minister confirmed Australia won’t be offering direct navy help.

“The latter is not something the Australian government has requested, working with our military partners in the region. We work closely with Nato and their member states. What we are doing is working with them in other ways, which I cannot go into a lot of detail about,’’ he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced he has authorised a “military operation” within the Donbas area in Ukraine — a transfer seen by Ukraine and the west as the start of Russia’s invasion.

Explosions have been heard in as many as 5 cities together with Kyiv and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest metropolis, in addition to the important thing Black Sea port metropolis of Odessa.

Ukraine’s inside ministry has already declared “hundreds of casualties as a result of Russian missile attacks” across the nation, based on CNN.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya condemned Russia for launching a navy operation in opposition to his nation warning the aggressors would go “straight to hell.”

In feedback directed to the Russian ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, at an emergency United Nations Security Council assembly, Kyslytsya mentioned, “About 48 minutes ago, your president declared war on Ukraine.”

“There is no purgatory for war criminals,” Kyslytsya mentioned to the Russian ambassador. “They go straight to hell”

Earlier, Russia hit again at Australia, accusing the Prime Minister of siding with “xenophobic bullies” in Ukraine.

In response to Australia’s robust assist for sanctions, Russia has claimed Prime Minister Scott Morrison has turned a blind eye to discrimination by “the radical nationalistic regimen in Ukraine”.

“In alignment with its key partners, Canberra has played its part in supporting and encouraging the xenophobic bullies based in Kyiv” the Russian embassy in Australia mentioned.

“Russia will from now on guarantee the right of (Donetsk and Luhansk) residents to live in peace and preserve their language and cultural identity.”

It comes as concern brews over Russian hackers doubtlessly focusing on Australia in a brand new wave of cyber assaults to retaliate over Scott Morrison’s “unwavering” assist for Ukrainian sovereignty.

President Vladimir Putin’s “hybrid warfare” ways have mixed cyber-attacks with conventional navy exercise for years.

And whereas Russia is unlikely to reply in any direct method to Australia’s assist for sanctions, firms and small enterprise homeowners at the moment are being urged to examine their cyber safety amid main cyber assaults in a single day in Europe.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison mentioned right now that Australia was “ready” for Russian cyber assault retaliation after a wave of assaults in a single day after a state of emergency was declared by the Ukraine parliament.

“Cyber attacks are a real threat and they’re a present threat and that is the most likely response from Russia in terms of what we’ve done,’’ Mr Morrison told the Today Show.

“That’s why already for some time now we’ve been working, privately, with many of our big companies looking at our critical infrastructure to ensure that we can have them as best stepped up in their defences as you can.

“But in addition to that now we’re making those warnings very public. And so I’d be encouraging people to go to the Australian Signals Directorate website and making sure that everything from the smallest business, to the largest, you’re doing a good check on your cyber security.”

Overnight, Ukrainian authorities web sites have been subjected to a brand new wave of cyberattacks because the nation declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has issued recent warnings that denial of service assaults within the Ukraine may have international ramifications.

“There has been a historical pattern of cyber attacks against Ukraine that have had international consequences,” it mentioned in a brand new alert.

“Malicious cyber activity could impact Australian organisations through unintended disruption or uncontained malicious cyber activities.”

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has beforehand confirmed the Australian Government joins the United States and the United Kingdom in publicly attributing the cyber assaults in opposition to the Ukrainian banking sector on 15 and 16 February 2022 to the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU).

“The international community must not tolerate Russia’s misuse of cyberspace to undermine Ukraine’s national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity by seeking to disrupt essential services, businesses and community confidence,’’ he said.

“The global community must be prepared to shine a light on malicious cyber activity and hold the actors responsible to account. All members of the international community – including Russia – should abide by existing international law and norms of responsible state behaviour which apply in cyberspace. Australia calls on all countries to honour and uphold their commitments.”

In the final week, Russia is suspected of sending disturbing messages designed to create mass panic together with telling individuals in Ukraine that ATMs have stopped working.

Russia can be suspected of being concerned in menacing messages despatched to Ukrainian residents in 2017.

“Ukrainian soldiers,” the messages warned, based on the AP, “they’ll find your bodies when the snow melts.”

The newest messages warn Ukrainians to go away the nation and run for his or her lives.

“There is still time to save your life and leave the JFO zone,” the messages learn, based on InformNapalm, a Ukrainian activist group, reported Focus, a Ukrainian information outlet.

“This is the old script that the Russians used — and that all militaries used. You’re always going to prepare the battlefield with some sort of propaganda efforts,” Hall advised The Daily Beast. “Whether you’re dropping leaflets behind enemy lines … now it’s much easier these days you just go on the internet and send these leaflets in electronic format … you’re preparing the battlefield, you’re preparing the battlespace so that you soften resistance.”