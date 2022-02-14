Brutal sledge for PM’s ukulele stunt

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is dealing with recent criticism on Monday within the wake of an intimate behind-the-scenes have a look at life at house along with his household.

During an interview with Karl Stefanovic on 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, Mr Morrison and his spouse Jenny had been requested about Brittany Higgins, Grace Tame and Mr Morrison’s character in addition to the household’s notorious vacation to Hawaii throughout the Black Summer bushfires of early 2020.

Later, sitting round a dinner desk, Mr Morrison pulled out a ukulele and strummed and sang alongside to Dragon’s hit music April Sun in Cuba.

On Monday morning, the band weighed in – sharing a TikTok video through which Mr Morrison performs the instrument in entrance of superimposed photos of the bushfires.

“Once again, Dragon are famous for all the wrong reasons,” the band captioned their Instagram submit.

While the Morrisons apologised for his or her journey to Hawaii throughout the interview, the usage of the ukulele appeared pointed.

In the lead-up the interview, commentators had linked the Hawaiian musical instrument to the ill-fated journey throughout the lethal bushfires.

After asking the couple what they could discover time to do in the event that they lose the following election, Stefanovic then provides, “You could go to Hawaii!”

“Too soon,” Mrs Morrison mentioned.

Earlier, Mrs Morrison acknowledged how the couple had “disappointed” the Australian public with their vacation.

“I am more than sorry if we disappointed,” she mentioned.

“We did disappoint. Did we make the right decision? I thought I was making the right decision for my kids. I obviously was wrong. Yes, we were over there seeing it and we were like … we really need to get home.

“So … I wish that had never happened. But I can’t change it.”