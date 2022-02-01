BSP Releases List Of 61 Candidates For Fifth Phase Of UP Polls

The celebration has fielded Ravi Prakash Maurya from Ayodhya meeting constituency.

Lucknow:

The BSP on Monday launched an inventory of 61 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Santosh Kumar Tripathi in opposition to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district.

In its newest record, the BSP has given tickets to fifteen Scheduled Castes and 9 Muslims.

The celebration has fielded Ravi Prakash Maurya from Ayodhya meeting constituency.

Kaushambi and Ayodhya will vote within the fifth part on February 27.