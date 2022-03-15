BTS confirms Grammys 2022 performance in Las Vegas; ARMY roots for Butter’s win

Image Source : SOURCED BTS is the primary Korean pop act to be nominated and carry out on the GRAMMYs

The Twenty first-century pop icons BTS shall be performing on the sixty fourth GRAMMY Awards in response to the Recording Academy’s announcement at this time. This yr, BTS is nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their chart-topping single Butter. This marks the second yr in a row that BTS, the primary Korean pop act to be nominated and carry out on the GRAMMYs, are thought of for an award, and presenting a solo efficiency on the stage.

Last yr, the GRAMMY-nominees staged a stunning efficiency of their smash hit “Dynamite,” taking their dynamic gig from the GRAMMY stage to a rooftop overseeing a wide ranging evening view of Seoul.

Other performers within the first line-up the Recording Academy introduced at this time embrace Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo.

The sixty fourth GRAMMY Awards shall be held at MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Sunday, April 3. The Music’s Biggest Night may also be aired on the CBS Television Network, live-streamed on-line and streamed on-demand on Paramount+.

After their participation on the GRAMMYs, BTS will proceed with their world tour, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS’ which shall be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16.

Meanwhile, BTS lately wrapped their three-day live performance — Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul — on Sunday. The members carried out of their residence floor with a dwell viewers in the home for the primary time because the pandemic set in.

